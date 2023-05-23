Bhola's Ilisha-1 declared BD's 29th gas field







"We are announcing Ilisha-1 as the country's 29th gas field, we found huge natural gas in Bhola, a new energy hub comprising with Sahbajpur, Bhola North and Ilishe, which have around 2.23 TCF of gas," Nasrul Hamid made the announcement from his Baridhara residence in Dhaka.



"This has been big good news for the people of the country as we are passing though a very crucial time at the moment as energy issue is concerned," he said.

The Ilisha -1 gas field's discovery was announced after completion of necessary drilling and other works," Nasrul said adding that a 200 billion cubic feet reserve of gas is anticipated to be present in the new gas field. Total gas production capacity is expected to reach 20 million cubic feet per day, and gas will be collected for 26-30 years from here," he said.



He said the commercial value of gas in Bhola will be Tk 6,500 crore if calculated in local value and Tk 26,000 crore in the value of gas being imported from abroad.



Ilisha-1 is located in a union of Bhola district, 182 km away from the capital, however, the Petrobangla could be able to extract around 200 mmcf of gas per day from these fields.



"On 8 March this year, Ilisha-1 excavation started in the Maler Hat area of Ilisha union in Bhola Sadar upazila and the drilling was completed successfully on April 24 through the Drill Stem Test in three levels at a depth of 3,475 metres," the State Minister said.



The state minister said earlier gas was found in different wells under Bhola north and Bhola south structures.



"We are planning to bring gas from entire Bhola area to the national grid, we need to install a pipeline, it will take some time," he said.



According to the State Minister, a pre-feasibility was conducted about the pipeline and now work is underway for conducting a feasibility study on the issue.



Nasrul said it will take about three years to bring the gas from Bhola to Dhaka through pipeline.



But initially, he said, a private company has signed a contract to bring a total of 25 mmcfd gas from Bhola through big trailer. Primarily, it will star with 5 mmcfd transportation.



"The government has a plan to create a ring-fence of pipeline covering Bhola, Barishal, and Dhaka to use the gas for this region while another ring-fence will be created covering the Dhaka, Sylhet and other districts," he said.



Apart from Ilisha-2 , the two Bhola gas fields have around 200 mmcf production capacity, while the production hovers between 80-85 mmcf.



Therefore, around 120 mmcf surplus capacity remains unused in the eight wells of the Shahbazpur and Bhola gas fields.

Due to the lack of pipeline and transmission facilities, the government was unable to supply the surplus gas from the Bhola field to other areas.



Currently, about 2300 mmcfd gas is being produced from 22 gas fields in the country, while about 700 mmcfd gas is being imported from abroad to meet the demand of about 4000 mmcfd, leaving a deficit of about 1000 mmcfd.

The Energy Division on Monday has announced a new gas discovery at Ilisha-1, under Bhola district, the Southern part of Bangladesh that found a huge reserve of gas recently."We are announcing Ilisha-1 as the country's 29th gas field, we found huge natural gas in Bhola, a new energy hub comprising with Sahbajpur, Bhola North and Ilishe, which have around 2.23 TCF of gas," Nasrul Hamid made the announcement from his Baridhara residence in Dhaka."This has been big good news for the people of the country as we are passing though a very crucial time at the moment as energy issue is concerned," he said.The Ilisha -1 gas field's discovery was announced after completion of necessary drilling and other works," Nasrul said adding that a 200 billion cubic feet reserve of gas is anticipated to be present in the new gas field. Total gas production capacity is expected to reach 20 million cubic feet per day, and gas will be collected for 26-30 years from here," he said.He said the commercial value of gas in Bhola will be Tk 6,500 crore if calculated in local value and Tk 26,000 crore in the value of gas being imported from abroad.Ilisha-1 is located in a union of Bhola district, 182 km away from the capital, however, the Petrobangla could be able to extract around 200 mmcf of gas per day from these fields."On 8 March this year, Ilisha-1 excavation started in the Maler Hat area of Ilisha union in Bhola Sadar upazila and the drilling was completed successfully on April 24 through the Drill Stem Test in three levels at a depth of 3,475 metres," the State Minister said.The state minister said earlier gas was found in different wells under Bhola north and Bhola south structures."We are planning to bring gas from entire Bhola area to the national grid, we need to install a pipeline, it will take some time," he said.According to the State Minister, a pre-feasibility was conducted about the pipeline and now work is underway for conducting a feasibility study on the issue.Nasrul said it will take about three years to bring the gas from Bhola to Dhaka through pipeline.But initially, he said, a private company has signed a contract to bring a total of 25 mmcfd gas from Bhola through big trailer. Primarily, it will star with 5 mmcfd transportation."The government has a plan to create a ring-fence of pipeline covering Bhola, Barishal, and Dhaka to use the gas for this region while another ring-fence will be created covering the Dhaka, Sylhet and other districts," he said.Apart from Ilisha-2 , the two Bhola gas fields have around 200 mmcf production capacity, while the production hovers between 80-85 mmcf.Therefore, around 120 mmcf surplus capacity remains unused in the eight wells of the Shahbazpur and Bhola gas fields.Due to the lack of pipeline and transmission facilities, the government was unable to supply the surplus gas from the Bhola field to other areas.Currently, about 2300 mmcfd gas is being produced from 22 gas fields in the country, while about 700 mmcfd gas is being imported from abroad to meet the demand of about 4000 mmcfd, leaving a deficit of about 1000 mmcfd.