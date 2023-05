According to the study this amount is 1.5 per cent of GDP.



The unreliable power supply in Bangladesh has costs around US 3.3 billion a year, the World Bank study revealed.According to the study this amount is 1.5 per cent of GDP.The WB made the observations in the report of First Green and Climate Resilient Development Credit, under which Bangladesh received $500 million loan. The loan was approved during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to the World Bank's headquarters last month.The report said despite impressive gains made in terms of access to energy, power cuts remain regular in Bangladesh, and there are over 400 storm-triggered electricity outages every year on an average.