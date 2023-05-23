Budget eyes economic stability, public satisfaction







On the one hand, the finance minister has the obligation of maintaining the economic stability and continuing the trend of development, on the other hand, he is giving this year's budget aiming at public satisfaction as a pre-election budget.



According to sources, the finance minister has set big targets for investment despite various crises. In the next fiscal year 2023-24, the investment target is to achieve 33.8 per cent of GDP. Out of this, the private investment target is 27.4 per cent and the government investment target is 6.4 per cent. And the investment target for the current fiscal year 2022-23 is 31.5 per cent. Of this, private investment is 24.9 per cent and government investment is 6.6 per cent.

Policy Research Institute (PRI) Executive Director Ahsan H Mansur said that investment in the country has been stuck in the same place for quite some time; between 30 and 31 per cent of GDP. The volatility in the dollar market continues. If the domestic investment increases, if the instability of the dollar market is removed, then both domestic and foreign investment in the country will increase.



According to Bangladesh Bank sources, foreign direct investment (FDI) has increased in the country despite the ongoing economic crisis. The net inflow of FDI in the country increased by 20 per cent in one year.



Economists say that the investment climate created in the country around the Padma Bridge, Metrorail and economic zones is having an impact on foreign investment. They say that increasing foreign investment is good for the country's economy during the crisis. They think that FDI will increase if the world situation becomes normal.



According to the report of Bangladesh Bank, the total FDI in the country in 2022 was US$ 347 crore. Last year it was $289 crore. That is, foreign investment has increased by 20.18 per cent in one year.



In 2022, the FDI stock in the country increased in the reinvested income sector, but equity capital and inter-company debt decreased. Last year the reinvested income in the country was $ 251.49 crore. In 2021, its amount was $156 crore. That is, compared to 2021, the reinvested income in 2022 has increased by $95 crore or 60.98 per cent.



Last year equity capital income in the country was $ 102.26 crore. In 2021, its amount was $106 crore. That is, compared to 2021, the income in 2022 has decreased by $4.48 crore or 10.19 per cent. In 2022, inter-company lending has further shrinked investment in this sector, let alone income. In 2021, this sector earned $19.45 crore, but last year it withdrew $5 crore of investment.



Sources said the government is going to give a budget of about Tk 760,000 crore for the next fiscal year 2023-24). Of this, Tk 500,000 crore will be met through revenue collection. Loans and grants will be accepted from various local and foreign sources to meet the remaining deficit of Tk 260,000 crore.



Sources said that the government is setting a total expenditure target of Tk 759,955 crore in the next fiscal year. This is 15.20 per cent of the estimated gross domestic product (GDP) for the next fiscal year. The GDP size is estimated at Tk 50 lakk 6 thousand 672 crore with a growth of 7.50 per cent. For the current fiscal year 2022-23, a budget of Tk 6 lakh 78 thousand 64 crores is given. Accordingly, compared to the current year, the size of the next budget is increasing by Tk 81,891 crore.



The government wants to earn a total of Tk 5,00,000 crore from NBR, non-NBR and non-tax revenues in the next fiscal year. In the current fiscal year it was Tk 433,000 crore. Accordingly, the revenue target in the next budget is increasing by about 15 per cent. Of this, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) is targeting Tk 430,000 crore. In the current budget which was Tk 370,000 crore. That is, the NBR revenue target is being increased by 16.20 per cent. Apart from this, the government expects Tk 20,000 crore through non-NBR tax and Tk 50,000 crore from non-tax revenue sector. In the current budget, targets of Tk 18,000 crore and Tk 45,000 crore have been given in these two sectors respectively.



