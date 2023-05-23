Video
Home Front Page

PM reaches Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum

Published : Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

DOHA (Qatar), May 22: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reached Doha on Monday evening on a three-day official visit when she will attend the Qatar Economic Forum 2023.

She is visiting the Gulf nation at the invitation of Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

A regular commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airline, carrying the premier and her entourage landed at Hamad International Airport at 5:32 pm local time (BD time 8:32pm). Earlier in the day it took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3:13pm Bangladesh time.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Qatar Md Nazrul Islam received the prime minister at the airport.

The prime minister will attend the Forum titled "3rd Qatar Economic Forum: A New Global Growth Story" to be held on May 23-25.

The Qatar Economic Forum is the Middle East's leading voice dedicated to global business and investment. The main objective of this forum is to find a solution by increasing mutual cooperation among the international community to deal with the multi-faceted challenges and crises going on globally and the adverse economic consequences arising from them.

On May 23, Hasina will join the opening session of the 3rd Qatar Economic Forum, address the students of Qatar University in Doha, and hold meetings separately with Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi and Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Khalid A. Al-Falih.

On May 24, the PM will join the forum, have a meeting with the emir of Qatar at Amiri Diwan and visit Awsaj Academy (a specialized school).

PM Hasina is expected to return home in the morning of May 25.    UNB


