Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 May, 2023, 12:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

BNP leader Majnu put on one-day remand

Published : Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Court Correspondent


Rafiqul Alam Majnu, member secretary of Dhaka South City BNP was placed on a one-day remand by a Dhaka court on Monday in a sabotage case filed with Paltan Police Station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shafiuddin passed the order after hearing on remand plea submitted by the Investigation Officer (IO), Sub Inspector Md Shahin Mia of Paltan police.
A team of the Detective Branch (BD) of police picked up South City BNP's member secretary, Majnu on Sunday midnight from his Shahjahanpur residence in the capital.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "Rafiqul was picked up by police. But police now denied the matter.

 Even though the High Court has directed not to arrest Majnu without a specific complaint, it is not being followed."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP leader Majnu put on one-day remand
People have no interest in upcoming city polls: Fakhrul
If BNP wants to halt elections, it will be resisted: Quader
Serajul Alam Khan hospitalised
BFA celebrates 45th anniv
CAMPE demands 20 pc of national budget for education
RDRF elects new body, Sumon prez, Apel secy
It’s govt’s far-reaching political conspiracy, says Fakhrul about fresh case against Zia


Latest News
Miraz receives recognition cap from ICC
BNP is traditionally killers' party: Quader
Mehidy eyes county cricket opportunity with Warks
Two drown in Bhola pond
Professor Sujit Kumar Bala new chairman of Dhaka Wasa
Banking sector getting stabilised, but still needs time to be on track: ABB
Deal signed over providing uninterrupted internet at union level
One electrocuted in city
Child crushed under auto-rickshaw in Jamalpur
PM arrives in Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum
Most Read News
BNP's threat to kill PM: HC wants to know about Chand's arrest
That will be very unfortunate for Bangladesh: Momen
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Chand sued for threatening to kill PM
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
BNP Dhaka south leader Majnu detained by DB
DU Chhatra League protests over threat to kill Hasina
Impact of climate change on our tourism sector
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
Global community should continue support for Rohingyas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft