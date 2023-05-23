BNP leader Majnu put on one-day remand





Rafiqul Alam Majnu, member secretary of Dhaka South City BNP was placed on a one-day remand by a Dhaka court on Monday in a sabotage case filed with Paltan Police Station.



Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shafiuddin passed the order after hearing on remand plea submitted by the Investigation Officer (IO), Sub Inspector Md Shahin Mia of Paltan police.





BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "Rafiqul was picked up by police. But police now denied the matter.



Even though the High Court has directed not to arrest Majnu without a specific complaint, it is not being followed."



