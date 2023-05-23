Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 May, 2023, 12:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

50th anniv of Joliot-Curie award to Bangabandhu today

Published : Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

The golden jubilee of the conferment of the Joliot-Curie Peace Medal to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be celebrated nationally today.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of the Bengali nation-state and the architect of independence, the forerunner of democracy and peace movement, was awarded the JulioCurie Peace Prize by the World Peace Council on May 23, 1973.

To commemorate the contributions of world-renowned scientists Marie Curie and Pierre Curie to the struggle for world peace, the World Peace Council has been awarding Julio Curie Peace Prize to distinguished individuals and organisations since 1950 for outstanding contribution to the fight against fascism, anti-imperialism, humanitarian welfare and peace.

World leaders like Fidel Castro, Ho Chi Minh, Yasser Arafat, Salvador Allende, Nelson Mandela, Indira Gandhi, Mother Teresa, poet and politician Pablo Neruda, Jawaharlal Nehru, Martin Luther King and Leonid Brezhnev were awarded the prize.    BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
50th anniv of Joliot-Curie award to Bangabandhu today
Noble freed on bail in fraud case
Cloud computing technology cuts financial institutions' expenses
Letters sent to 7 countries seeking info of sacked OC Pradip’s assets
Govt trying to unleash violence to suppress movement: Fakhrul
AL files two cases against 450 BNP men over a clash in Patuakhali
Extremists surrender at Ullapara
Election Commission’s power not been cut : EC Rashida


Latest News
Miraz receives recognition cap from ICC
BNP is traditionally killers' party: Quader
Mehidy eyes county cricket opportunity with Warks
Two drown in Bhola pond
Professor Sujit Kumar Bala new chairman of Dhaka Wasa
Banking sector getting stabilised, but still needs time to be on track: ABB
Deal signed over providing uninterrupted internet at union level
One electrocuted in city
Child crushed under auto-rickshaw in Jamalpur
PM arrives in Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum
Most Read News
BNP's threat to kill PM: HC wants to know about Chand's arrest
That will be very unfortunate for Bangladesh: Momen
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Chand sued for threatening to kill PM
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
BNP Dhaka south leader Majnu detained by DB
DU Chhatra League protests over threat to kill Hasina
Impact of climate change on our tourism sector
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
Global community should continue support for Rohingyas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft