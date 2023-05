Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin passed the order after hearing on bail prayer.



Singer Mainul Ahsan Noble was granted bail by a Dhaka court on Monday in a case filed over taking money without performing on stage.Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin passed the order after hearing on bail prayer.The plaintiff informed the court that he has no objection to grant bail to the singer as he has already received Tk 100,000 from the accused side.