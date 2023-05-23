Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 May, 2023, 12:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JU teachers protest over death threat to PM

Published : Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
JU Correspondent

A Pro-Awami League teachers' organisation of Jahangirnagar University demonstrated on the campus protesting the death threat to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Around hundred teachers formed human chain at 11:00am at the university's central Shaheed Minar adjacent road.  Addressing the human chain, Convener of Bangabandhu Shikkhok Parishad Prof A A Mamun said, "The culprits wanted to make them familiar by giving death threats to PM. That is totally heinous and condemnable."

Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Prof Sheikh Monzurul Huq said, "A group of men are trying to introduce Prime Minister in different way. That effort is condemnable."

Expressing solidarity with the protest, JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nurul Alam said, 'Prime Minister is working tirelessly to bring prosperity to the country. At a time when the country is moving towards a developing country under her leadership, he has been threatened with death."

The teachers at the protest demand exemplary punishment for it to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JU teachers protest over death threat to PM
RAB arrests fugitive war crimes suspect in Dhaka
2 physicians, 2 others sued over newborn theft from hospital in Rajshahi
Dengue: 40 more patients hospitalised
Zero tolerance policy against wildlife crimes: Minister
6 destitute get PM’s grant in C’nawabganj
Dengue death toll rises to 13, 33 more hospitalised
2 arrested with 1 kg gold in Dhaka Airport  


Latest News
Miraz receives recognition cap from ICC
BNP is traditionally killers' party: Quader
Mehidy eyes county cricket opportunity with Warks
Two drown in Bhola pond
Professor Sujit Kumar Bala new chairman of Dhaka Wasa
Banking sector getting stabilised, but still needs time to be on track: ABB
Deal signed over providing uninterrupted internet at union level
One electrocuted in city
Child crushed under auto-rickshaw in Jamalpur
PM arrives in Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum
Most Read News
BNP's threat to kill PM: HC wants to know about Chand's arrest
That will be very unfortunate for Bangladesh: Momen
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Chand sued for threatening to kill PM
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
BNP Dhaka south leader Majnu detained by DB
DU Chhatra League protests over threat to kill Hasina
Impact of climate change on our tourism sector
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
Global community should continue support for Rohingyas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft