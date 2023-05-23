JU teachers protest over death threat to PM







Around hundred teachers formed human chain at 11:00am at the university's central Shaheed Minar adjacent road. Addressing the human chain, Convener of Bangabandhu Shikkhok Parishad Prof A A Mamun said, "The culprits wanted to make them familiar by giving death threats to PM. That is totally heinous and condemnable."



Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Prof Sheikh Monzurul Huq said, "A group of men are trying to introduce Prime Minister in different way. That effort is condemnable."

Expressing solidarity with the protest, JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nurul Alam said, 'Prime Minister is working tirelessly to bring prosperity to the country. At a time when the country is moving towards a developing country under her leadership, he has been threatened with death."



The teachers at the protest demand exemplary punishment for it to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.



A Pro-Awami League teachers' organisation of Jahangirnagar University demonstrated on the campus protesting the death threat to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Around hundred teachers formed human chain at 11:00am at the university's central Shaheed Minar adjacent road. Addressing the human chain, Convener of Bangabandhu Shikkhok Parishad Prof A A Mamun said, "The culprits wanted to make them familiar by giving death threats to PM. That is totally heinous and condemnable."Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Prof Sheikh Monzurul Huq said, "A group of men are trying to introduce Prime Minister in different way. That effort is condemnable."Expressing solidarity with the protest, JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nurul Alam said, 'Prime Minister is working tirelessly to bring prosperity to the country. At a time when the country is moving towards a developing country under her leadership, he has been threatened with death."The teachers at the protest demand exemplary punishment for it to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.