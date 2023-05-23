Video
2 physicians, 2 others sued over newborn theft from hospital in Rajshahi

Published : Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

RAJSHAHI, May 21: A case has been filed under the Human Trafficking Act against four people, including two physicians, on charge of stealing newborns in Rajshahi.

Syeda Tamanna Akhtar, a resident of Talaimari area in the city, lodged the case at Rajpara Police Station on Sunday.

Sub-Inspector Kajal Nandi from Rajpara Police Station said the accused in the case include Dr Nishat Anam Barna from the Gynecology Department of Rajshahi Royal Hospital and Dr Ali Chowdhury Rimon from the Anesthesia Department of the same hospital. Police are currently conducting an investigation into the matter, he said.

According to the case statement, Syeda Tamanna visited Royal Hospital in Lakshmipur area of the city last Thursday with labor pains. Based on the doctor's advice, she was admitted to the hospital around 2:00pm and taken to the Operation Theater (OT) around 3:00pm. After spending an hour in the OT, she was discharged.

The doctors informed them that there was no baby in her womb after the operation.

The patient and her family members said that she was expecting twins.

They claimed that after being taken to the OT and receiving anesthesia, she gave birth, but the hospital staff allegedly stole her baby.

Tamanna said the ultrasound report confirmed that she was carrying a boy and a girl.

"If it was stillborn, they should have at least given it to me. Why did I carry a baby for 9 months and 12 days if my baby isn't here?" she said.

Dr Ali Chowdhury Rimon said that the patient's condition was critical. He heard from her brother that she was carrying twins, and even the patient believed she had a baby in her womb. Therefore, he administered an anaesthetic injection.

Dr Nishat Anam Barna claimed that a woman arrived at the hospital showing all the signs of pregnancy. Before an examination could take place, she went into labor.

"The patient's relatives failed to provide any documents or seek advice," she said.     UNB


