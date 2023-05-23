Zero tolerance policy against wildlife crimes: Minister







To this end, he said the Wildlife Crime Control Unit of the Forest Department is working to create public awareness against wildlife trade, hunting and trafficking across the country.



"In addition, every department and unit at the field level is carrying out regular patrol activities to stop illegal extraction of forest resources," the minister said while speaking at a discussion at Ban Bhaban here.

The Forest Department arranged the discussion marking the International Biodiversity Day-2023 with the theme of 'From Agreement to Action: Build Back Biodiversity'. Speaking as the chief guest, Shahab Uddin said the government has already signed the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity to conserve biodiversity.



"Bangladesh Biodiversity Act-2017" has been enacted to ensure biodiversity conservation and sustainable use of its components, he said.



The environment minister said the government has already declared 25 wildlife sanctuaries, 20 national parks, two special biodiversity conservation areas, two marine protected areas, one botanical garden, three eco-parks and two vulture safe zones in different regions of the country for biodiversity conservation, free roaming and breeding of wildlife.



He said the government has declared 1.73 lakh hectares of swatch of no ground in the Bay of Bengal and 1,743 square kilometers adjacent to Saint Martin Island as marine protected area. BSS



