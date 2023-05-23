Video
Tuesday, 23 May, 2023, 12:47 AM
6 destitute get PM’s grant in C’nawabganj

Published : Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, May 22: Cheques of grant of the Prime Minister were distributed among six destitute people of the district on sunday.

Each of five person got Tk 50,000 and another got Tk 40,000.

Lawmaker of the women reserved seat of Chapainawabganj Fesdousi Islam Jesi distributed the cheques as the chief guest in a function held at the district office of Awami League.

Among others, chairman of Chapainawabganj Zila Parishad and vice president of Chapainawabganj district Awami League valiant freedom fighter Md Ruhul Amin, secretary for the Industry and Commerce of the district AL Hazi Shamsuddin Bablu, president of Chapainawabganj municipality unit of AL Principal Abdul Jalil, secretary of the same Rokon Uzzaman were present.

Former chief scientific officer of Gazipur Khamar Bari D Saiful Islam conducted the meeting.

The speakers thanked the Prime Minister for remaining with the people in their distress.     BSS


