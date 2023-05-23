Biman to spread its wings to US West Coast







An air traffic agreement has been formed between Bangladesh and Japan in this regard. Tokyo has reportedly allowed Biman to enjoy a fifth freedom facility in operating flights in that country. The facility allows an airline the right to carry passengers from one's own country to a second country and from that country onward to a third country and so on.



However, code sharing is a marketing arrangement in which an airline places its designator code on a flight operated by another airline, and sells tickets for that flight. In recent times, major international airlines throughout the world form code-share arrangements to strengthen, expand market presence and build competitive ability.

In order to survive and thrive in today's cut-throat aviation industry competition there is no alternative other than exploring newer routes by striking innovative partnerships with other countries.



We sincerely endorse the new scheme and expect Biman to profitably carry passengers to US West Coast with the cooperation of other carriers via Japan. At the same time, given the growing Bangladeshi diaspora living in different parts of USA, we also expect to see Biman to launch long-haul flights to the convenient US destinations. In particular, it is important to resume direct flights between Dhaka and New York.



It is also promising that the government's aviation authority has been reported to be working towards achieving a category-1 rating of the Federal Aviation Administration from the current category-2 to resume Dhaka-New York direct flight. Lobbying for resuming the flight through diplomatic channels had also commenced since late last year.



Needs be mentioned, the national carrier Biman operated flights between 1993 and 2006 and later was suspended due to incurring regular losses on the route.



Nevertheless, after decades of incurring losses worth thousands of crores of Taka, Biman seems to be re-discovering itself under a committed and dynamic leadership.



According to numerous aviation experts, Biman now boasts one of the youngest fleets in Asia with 21 modern aircraft comprising 4 Boeing 777-300 ER, 4 Boeing 787-8, two Boeing 787-9, 6 Boeing 737-800, and 5 De Havilland Canada DHC-8 Q400. Moreover, it is also planning to procure aircraft from the prestigious Airbus Company.



To finish with, in the era of globalisation, it is not possible to meet the desired development goal alone in a high-tech industry such as aviation, without frequent transfer and exchange of technology, research and services. Apart from exploring newer routes, we also expect Biman to transform itself into a competitive international flag carrier.



Good luck Biman.



