

Is El Niño looming large?



Early forecasts suggest that El Ni�o will return after 2023, fueling more extreme weather around the world and that it is "very likely" that global warming will exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius. The hottest year in recorded history, 2016, was driven by a significant El Ni�o.



El Ni�o is a weather phenomenon characterized by warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. It is the counterpart of La Ni�a, characterized by cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the same region. El Ni�o events occur irregularly, typically every 2 to 7 years, and can last for several months to a couple of years.

El Ni�o is defined by sustained warming of the sea surface temperatures by at least 0.5 degrees Celsius above average in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.



We have experienced warmer weather this year than in 2022, which global datasets rank as the fifth or sixth warmest year. But El Ni�o occurs in the Northern Hemisphere winter and takes months to feel its warming effects, meaning a new global temperature record will likely be set in 2024.



Greenhouse gases emitted by human activities have increased the average global temperature by about 1.2C. It has already led to catastrophic impacts around the world.



The El Ni�o-La Ni�a phenomenon is the most significant cause of year-to-year variation in weather in many regions. During La Ni�a years, the east-to-west Pacific trade winds strengthen, pushing warm surface water to the west and drawing deeper, cooler water to the east. El Ni�o occurs when the trade winds decrease, allowing warmer waters to spread eastward, turning calmer waters grey and increasing global temperatures.



During El Ni�o, there is a weakening of the trade winds, which blow from east to west across the tropical Pacific. This weakening allows warm surface waters to spread eastward, altering atmospheric circulation patterns.



El Ni�o has global implications for weather and climate patterns. It can influence the distribution of rainfall, temperature, and atmospheric circulation across various world regions.



The impacts of El Ni�o on weather patterns vary depending on the location. Some typical effects include increased rainfall in the central and eastern Pacific, drought conditions in the western Pacific and parts of Southeast Asia, altered storm tracks, and changes in temperature patterns.



El Ni�o can influence the formation and intensity of tropical cyclones. It tends to suppress tropical cyclone activity in the Atlantic Basin but can enhance it in the eastern and central Pacific.



It can have significant effects on agriculture and food production. The altered rainfall patterns associated with El Ni�o can lead to drought conditions in some areas, affecting crop yields and water availability. Conversely, other regions may experience increased rainfall, flooding and impacting agricultural activities.



El Ni�o can disrupt marine ecosystems and impact fisheries. Changes in sea surface temperatures and oceanographic conditions can affect the distribution and abundance of marine organisms, potentially impacting the fishing industry.



It's important to note that while El Ni�o is a significant climatic phenomenon, its effects are not uniform across all regions. The specific impacts can vary based on local climate conditions and interactions with other weather systems. Monitoring and understanding El Ni�o events are crucial for weather forecasting, climate modelling, and preparedness for potential climate-related impacts.



The impact of El Ni�o in Bangladesh can vary depending on the specific characteristics of each event and the country's geographical location. El Ni�o can disrupt the standard rainfall patterns in Bangladesh. It can bring below-average rainfall to particular regions, leading to drought conditions. It can negatively affect agricultural activities, water availability, and food production.



El Ni�o can exacerbate drought conditions in parts of Bangladesh. Reduced rainfall and increased evaporation rates can result in water scarcity, affecting agricultural and domestic water supplies. Droughts can lead to crop failures, food shortages, and increased stress on rural communities.



It is often associated with higher temperatures in various regions. Elevated temperatures can affect human health, increase heat-related illnesses, and stress vulnerable populations more, particularly during the dry season.



El Ni�o can impact river flow patterns in Bangladesh. Reduced rainfall can result in lower river water levels, affecting navigation, irrigation, and water availability for various purposes, including agriculture and drinking water.



It can lead to a suppression of tropical cyclone activity in the Bay of Bengal. This reduction in cyclone frequency and intensity can have positive and negative effects. While it reduces the immediate risk of cyclones, it may also decrease groundwater replenishment and disruption to coastal ecosystems.



El Ni�o can influence marine ecosystems and fisheries in Bangladesh. Changes in sea surface temperatures and oceanographic conditions can affect the distribution and abundance of marine organisms, potentially impacting the livelihoods of coastal communities dependent on fishing.



It may contribute to increased salinity intrusion in coastal areas. Reduced river flow and altered oceanographic conditions can result in higher salinity levels in freshwater sources, affecting agriculture, drinking water supplies, and the overall ecosystem in coastal regions.



It's important to note that while El Ni�o is one of the factors that can influence weather patterns in Bangladesh, it interacts with other regional and local climate drivers. The country's vulnerability to climate-related events underscores the importance of preparedness, early warning systems, infrastructure development, and resilient agricultural practices to mitigate and adapt to the potential impacts of El Ni�o and other climate phenomena.



Given Bangladesh's vulnerability to climate-related events, it is essential to focus on preparedness, early warning systems, infrastructure development, and resilient agricultural practices. Strengthening climate resilience measures and adaptive strategies can help mitigate the effects of El Ni�o and other climate-related phenomena, ensuring the well-being of communities and the country's sustainable development.



The writer is a researcher and development worker Scientists have warned that the return of the El Ni�o climate phenomenon later this year will cause global temperatures to rise "off the charts" and deliver unprecedented heat waves.Early forecasts suggest that El Ni�o will return after 2023, fueling more extreme weather around the world and that it is "very likely" that global warming will exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius. The hottest year in recorded history, 2016, was driven by a significant El Ni�o.El Ni�o is a weather phenomenon characterized by warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. It is the counterpart of La Ni�a, characterized by cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the same region. El Ni�o events occur irregularly, typically every 2 to 7 years, and can last for several months to a couple of years.El Ni�o is defined by sustained warming of the sea surface temperatures by at least 0.5 degrees Celsius above average in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.We have experienced warmer weather this year than in 2022, which global datasets rank as the fifth or sixth warmest year. But El Ni�o occurs in the Northern Hemisphere winter and takes months to feel its warming effects, meaning a new global temperature record will likely be set in 2024.Greenhouse gases emitted by human activities have increased the average global temperature by about 1.2C. It has already led to catastrophic impacts around the world.The El Ni�o-La Ni�a phenomenon is the most significant cause of year-to-year variation in weather in many regions. During La Ni�a years, the east-to-west Pacific trade winds strengthen, pushing warm surface water to the west and drawing deeper, cooler water to the east. El Ni�o occurs when the trade winds decrease, allowing warmer waters to spread eastward, turning calmer waters grey and increasing global temperatures.During El Ni�o, there is a weakening of the trade winds, which blow from east to west across the tropical Pacific. This weakening allows warm surface waters to spread eastward, altering atmospheric circulation patterns.El Ni�o has global implications for weather and climate patterns. It can influence the distribution of rainfall, temperature, and atmospheric circulation across various world regions.The impacts of El Ni�o on weather patterns vary depending on the location. Some typical effects include increased rainfall in the central and eastern Pacific, drought conditions in the western Pacific and parts of Southeast Asia, altered storm tracks, and changes in temperature patterns.El Ni�o can influence the formation and intensity of tropical cyclones. It tends to suppress tropical cyclone activity in the Atlantic Basin but can enhance it in the eastern and central Pacific.It can have significant effects on agriculture and food production. The altered rainfall patterns associated with El Ni�o can lead to drought conditions in some areas, affecting crop yields and water availability. Conversely, other regions may experience increased rainfall, flooding and impacting agricultural activities.El Ni�o can disrupt marine ecosystems and impact fisheries. Changes in sea surface temperatures and oceanographic conditions can affect the distribution and abundance of marine organisms, potentially impacting the fishing industry.It's important to note that while El Ni�o is a significant climatic phenomenon, its effects are not uniform across all regions. The specific impacts can vary based on local climate conditions and interactions with other weather systems. Monitoring and understanding El Ni�o events are crucial for weather forecasting, climate modelling, and preparedness for potential climate-related impacts.The impact of El Ni�o in Bangladesh can vary depending on the specific characteristics of each event and the country's geographical location. El Ni�o can disrupt the standard rainfall patterns in Bangladesh. It can bring below-average rainfall to particular regions, leading to drought conditions. It can negatively affect agricultural activities, water availability, and food production.El Ni�o can exacerbate drought conditions in parts of Bangladesh. Reduced rainfall and increased evaporation rates can result in water scarcity, affecting agricultural and domestic water supplies. Droughts can lead to crop failures, food shortages, and increased stress on rural communities.It is often associated with higher temperatures in various regions. Elevated temperatures can affect human health, increase heat-related illnesses, and stress vulnerable populations more, particularly during the dry season.El Ni�o can impact river flow patterns in Bangladesh. Reduced rainfall can result in lower river water levels, affecting navigation, irrigation, and water availability for various purposes, including agriculture and drinking water.It can lead to a suppression of tropical cyclone activity in the Bay of Bengal. This reduction in cyclone frequency and intensity can have positive and negative effects. While it reduces the immediate risk of cyclones, it may also decrease groundwater replenishment and disruption to coastal ecosystems.El Ni�o can influence marine ecosystems and fisheries in Bangladesh. Changes in sea surface temperatures and oceanographic conditions can affect the distribution and abundance of marine organisms, potentially impacting the livelihoods of coastal communities dependent on fishing.It may contribute to increased salinity intrusion in coastal areas. Reduced river flow and altered oceanographic conditions can result in higher salinity levels in freshwater sources, affecting agriculture, drinking water supplies, and the overall ecosystem in coastal regions.It's important to note that while El Ni�o is one of the factors that can influence weather patterns in Bangladesh, it interacts with other regional and local climate drivers. The country's vulnerability to climate-related events underscores the importance of preparedness, early warning systems, infrastructure development, and resilient agricultural practices to mitigate and adapt to the potential impacts of El Ni�o and other climate phenomena.Given Bangladesh's vulnerability to climate-related events, it is essential to focus on preparedness, early warning systems, infrastructure development, and resilient agricultural practices. Strengthening climate resilience measures and adaptive strategies can help mitigate the effects of El Ni�o and other climate-related phenomena, ensuring the well-being of communities and the country's sustainable development.The writer is a researcher and development worker