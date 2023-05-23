Lightning kills two in Dinajpur, Mymensingh







CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A young man was killed and his younger brother injured by lightning strike in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Ahsan Habib, 22, son of Mozammel Haque, a resident of Gobindapur Village under Punatri Union in the upazila. The injured person is Nahid, 12, younger brother of the deceased.

Police and local sources said thunderbolt struck on the two brothers at around 5:30 pm while they were searching for their uncle's cow at Keshabpur, which left Ahsan Habib dead on the spot and Nahid critically injured. Locals rescued the injured and took him to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for treatment.



Officer-in-Charge of Chirirbandar Police Station Md Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident.



GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A schoolboy was killed and another injured by lightning strike in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Muhammad Asif, 15, son of Muhammad Zahur Uddin, a resident of Tolli Konapara Village in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at Anwar Hossain Model High School.



Local sources said lightning struck on Asif when he was playing along with others in a field nearby his house at around 5 pm. Asif died on the spot and another boy was injured at that that time.

The injured was rescued and taken to a hospital.



Two people including a schoolboy have been killed and two others injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Mymensingh, on Sunday.CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A young man was killed and his younger brother injured by lightning strike in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Ahsan Habib, 22, son of Mozammel Haque, a resident of Gobindapur Village under Punatri Union in the upazila. The injured person is Nahid, 12, younger brother of the deceased.Police and local sources said thunderbolt struck on the two brothers at around 5:30 pm while they were searching for their uncle's cow at Keshabpur, which left Ahsan Habib dead on the spot and Nahid critically injured. Locals rescued the injured and took him to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for treatment.Officer-in-Charge of Chirirbandar Police Station Md Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident.GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A schoolboy was killed and another injured by lightning strike in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Muhammad Asif, 15, son of Muhammad Zahur Uddin, a resident of Tolli Konapara Village in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at Anwar Hossain Model High School.Local sources said lightning struck on Asif when he was playing along with others in a field nearby his house at around 5 pm. Asif died on the spot and another boy was injured at that that time.The injured was rescued and taken to a hospital.