Paddy procurement begins in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, May 22: The official collection of Boro paddy and rice has started in seven upazila of the district.This information was confirmed by District Controller of food Md Zakir Hossain. He said, this Boro season the collection target has been fixed in the district; accordingly a total 5,828 metric tons (mt) of boiled rice collection has been fixed at the rate of Tk 44 per kilogram (kg) while the paddy collection target at 3,353 mt at Tk 30 per kg. The total garget of rice and paddy collection stands at 9,181 mt."We are hopeful to fulfil the target if price remains as usual. We have made contract with millers for providing rice at the fixed rate. Paddy production is satisfactory.District administration, district controller of food , upazila administration and upazila food office are jointly working in this connection, " the food official added.The national paddy-rice procurement drive began on May 7. It started on May 16 in Pirojpur and will continue August 31.