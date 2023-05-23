Sheikh Hasina wants to make BD smart, developed: Dipu Moni







"Bangladesh is going ahead fast towards development under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who want to build up the country as a smart and developed one, " she said.



The minister came up with this remark while addressing a discussion meeting held on Sheikh Hasina University in Netrakona as the chief guest. The meeting was organized marking the Sheikh Hasina University Day-2023.

She stressed the need for concerted efforts of people of all walks of life including students, teachers and guardians to build up the country as smart and developed one.



She also asked university students to vote for "Boat" in the forthcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election.



The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university Professor Dr Golam Kabir.



Among others, Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhory, Cultural Affairs Secretary of Awami League (AL) Asim Kumar Ukil ,MP, Habiba Rahman Khan Shefali, MP, VC of National University Professor Dr Moshiur Rahman, former senior secretary of Prime Minister's Office Sajjadul Hasan, Additional Secretary of the Education Ministry Anis Mahmud, Chairman of Netrakona Zilla Parishad Asit Kumar Sarker Sazal, President of AL-Netrakona District Advocate Amirul Islam and General Secretary Advocate Shamsur Rahman Liton also spoke.



Later on, the education minister inaugurated a library on its second floor of the AL office. She talked to AL leaders and activists and enquired about organizational activities.



She also addressed an assembly of students, teachers and guardians on the Netrakona Government College campus. Deputy Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhory spoke as special guest while Principal of the college Professor Nurul Baset was in the chair.



