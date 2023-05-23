

Land Service Week begins in districts



To mark the Week, different programmes were organized in districts including Feni, Khulna, Kishoreganj and Narsingdi.



FENI: On this occasion, a smart land service and awareness meeting was held in Sadar Upazila Land Office in the district town in the morning.

Feni Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Salim Mahmud-ul Hasan was present as the chief guest while Additional DC (ADC) (Revenue) Momena Akhter presided over the meeting.



Deputy Director (DD) of Local Government Department Golam Md Baten, Additional District Magistrate Abhishek Das, ADC (ICT) Fahmida Haque, and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Anwar Hossain Patwari attended the programme as special guests.



Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Likhan Bhaumik conducted the function.



Freedom Fighter (FF) Abdul Motaleb and former president of Feni Press Club Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan, among others, also spoke on the occasion.



The guests also handed over land acquisition cheque to six recipients at that time.



KHULNA: The week-long land service inaugural ceremony and press briefing was held in the conference room of Khulna Circuit House in the city.



Aiming to give digital land service at the people's doorstep, Khulna Divisional Commissioner and District administration officials jointly organized the event with DC Khondokar Yasir Arefin in the chair.



Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury inaugurated the event and addressed the programme as the chief guest.



Additional Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Shahidul Islam, FF Professor Alamgir Kabir, Additional DIG of Khulna Range Police Md Iqbal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Mahbub Hossain, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police Sazid Hossain, and President of Khulna Press Club SM Nazrul Islam, among others, also attended the programme.



The chief guest said that the people are now getting benefit from digital land service.



Government officials at the grassroots level are working for the wellbeing of the common people, he said, adding that people are now giving land development tax through digital system without harassment and giving bribe.



The Land Service Week will continue till May 28 on the Collectorate Building premises alongside all Land Office in the upazilas where land service seekers will pay land tax and other government revenue through online after registration.



People will also get more services during the campaign on the Land office premises including check receiving from mitigated land requisition. The services include E-Namjari, Certified Copies of Khatian, Parcha and other land related services.



Later on, the chief guest distributed e-parcha, e-mutation and land accusation checks among the people.



KISHOREGANJ: The Land Service Week-2023 was inaugurated in the district on Monday amid much enthusiasm.



Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, as the chief guest, inaugurated the Week at a programme held in the conference room of District Collectorate Office in the town. ADC (Revenue) Mohammad Nuruzzaman presided over the programme.



Local Government DD Mohammad Habibur Rahman, Additional SP Nur-e-Alam, Sadar UNO Mohammad Ali Siddique, Ganatantri Party President Advocate Bhupendra Bhowmic Dolon, District Registrar Abu Taleb, and former vice-president of Kishoreganj Press Club AK Nasim Khan, among others, also spoke there.



NARSINGDI: In this connection, the Land Office began its work at the newly built modernised building in the town to increase the quality of service.



Narsingdi DC Abu Nayeem Mohammad Maruf Khan inaugurated the Week on the Sadar Upazila Land Office premises at noon.

A discussion meeting was also held there at that time.



DC Abu Nayeem Mohammad Maruf Khan was present as the chief guest while Sadar UNO Asma Sultana Nasrin presided over the meeting.



SP Kazi Ashraful Azim, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Aftab Uddin Bhuiyan, former principal of Narsingdi Government College Professor Mohammad Ali and Narsingdi Press Club Habibur Rahman, among others, were also present at the programme.

