Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 May, 2023, 12:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Papua New Guinea, US sign security pact with eye on China

Published : Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

PORT MORESBY, May 22: Papua New Guinea signed a defence pact with the United States on Monday, giving US forces access to its airfields and ports as Washington vies with China's expanding footprint in the Pacific region.

Washington has growing concerns about China's rise in the Pacific, where it is trying to woo nations with an array of diplomatic and financial incentives in return for strategic support.

Defence Minister Win Bakri Daki inked the deal with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken before the start of a US meeting with the leaders of 14 South Pacific island states in the capital Port Moresby.

"A defence cooperation agreement is done," Prime Minister James Marape said at the signing ceremony, adding the Pacific island was "elevating" its relationship with the United States.

Blinken said under the "fully transparent" deal each of the two nations would be able to board the other's vessels, share technical expertise and "better patrol" the seas together.

"The agreement that we reached, the work that we are doing, is not about any other country," he told reporters at the end of the meeting.

"It's about our relationship with the Pacific islands and the shared vision we have for this region."

Washington's diplomatic overtures in the Pacific received another boost on Monday after it renewed a key strategic pact with the island of Palau.    AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
G20 tourism meet begins in Kashmir under tight security
Papua New Guinea, US sign security pact with eye on China
Ukraine 'sabotage' group crosses into Russia: Russian governor
Fresh violence hits Manipur, abandoned houses set on fire
"Marginal farmers should be priority": Modi's food action plan at G7 summit
Biden invites Japan, S Korea leaders to US for talks
G7 offers Ukraine long-term support, Zelensky laments Bakhmut 'tragedy'
Modi, Sunak discuss progress on India-UK free trade agreement


Latest News
Miraz receives recognition cap from ICC
BNP is traditionally killers' party: Quader
Mehidy eyes county cricket opportunity with Warks
Two drown in Bhola pond
Professor Sujit Kumar Bala new chairman of Dhaka Wasa
Banking sector getting stabilised, but still needs time to be on track: ABB
Deal signed over providing uninterrupted internet at union level
One electrocuted in city
Child crushed under auto-rickshaw in Jamalpur
PM arrives in Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum
Most Read News
BNP's threat to kill PM: HC wants to know about Chand's arrest
That will be very unfortunate for Bangladesh: Momen
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Chand sued for threatening to kill PM
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
BNP Dhaka south leader Majnu detained by DB
DU Chhatra League protests over threat to kill Hasina
Impact of climate change on our tourism sector
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
Global community should continue support for Rohingyas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft