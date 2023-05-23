Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 May, 2023, 12:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Ukraine 'sabotage' group crosses into Russia: Russian governor

Published : Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

MOSCOW, May 22: Russian troops and intelligence agents were seeking to "eliminate" a Ukrainian "sabotage" group that crossed the Russian border, a regional governor said on Monday.

"A sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian armed forces" crossed into Russia's Belgorod region, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that troops and the FSB security service were "taking the necessary measures to eliminate the enemy."
He said he would release more details later.
After Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022, the border region of Belgorod in the country's south has been repeatedly shelled, and dozens of people have been killed.

Authorities have also reported a series of incidents involving members of "sabotage" groups crossing over from Ukraine.

In April, the city of Belgorod was bombed by a Russian fighter jet which dropped ammunition over the city by accident.     AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
G20 tourism meet begins in Kashmir under tight security
Papua New Guinea, US sign security pact with eye on China
Ukraine 'sabotage' group crosses into Russia: Russian governor
Fresh violence hits Manipur, abandoned houses set on fire
"Marginal farmers should be priority": Modi's food action plan at G7 summit
Biden invites Japan, S Korea leaders to US for talks
G7 offers Ukraine long-term support, Zelensky laments Bakhmut 'tragedy'
Modi, Sunak discuss progress on India-UK free trade agreement


Latest News
Miraz receives recognition cap from ICC
BNP is traditionally killers' party: Quader
Mehidy eyes county cricket opportunity with Warks
Two drown in Bhola pond
Professor Sujit Kumar Bala new chairman of Dhaka Wasa
Banking sector getting stabilised, but still needs time to be on track: ABB
Deal signed over providing uninterrupted internet at union level
One electrocuted in city
Child crushed under auto-rickshaw in Jamalpur
PM arrives in Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum
Most Read News
BNP's threat to kill PM: HC wants to know about Chand's arrest
That will be very unfortunate for Bangladesh: Momen
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Chand sued for threatening to kill PM
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
BNP Dhaka south leader Majnu detained by DB
DU Chhatra League protests over threat to kill Hasina
Impact of climate change on our tourism sector
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
Global community should continue support for Rohingyas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft