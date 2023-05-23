

Bidding Adieu, to the Unstoppable Dreamer



How heavy must be the burden of grief for a father to bear, when the only son who was too attached to him and followed his footsteps�..leaves this materialistic world at the age of fifty five? I had this intense desire to listen to Shovon's fascinating journey in the sports world� but sadly, his father could hardly speak. His tearful eyes, his trembling lips were breaking my heart. However, Shovon's mother and sister (who lives in Canberra and is now visiting her parents in Dhaka) helped him recollect moments of pride that Shovon left behind for his family to treasure forever!



A healthy, lovely and charming boy Shovon, born on 18 January 1968 in Dhaka, with a hearing impediment which never made any barrier to soar high in his short span of life. It took his parents some time to discover that Shovon was hard of hearing because his speech was very clear! Usually, those who cannot hear are also unable to speak. But Shovon was different! He was intelligent, observant and fast in learning. One would really find it difficult to understand his handicap! He was undoubtedly extraordinary! His interest in the game was first apparent when he was only six� as a silent spectator at casual matches pitting his father with friends. In 1976, Shovon got his first tennis racket at the age of nine! "Shovon tried to imitate my strokes and that led to the young tennis enthusiast getting enrolled in a twelve-day training workshop with the Australian husband-and- wife tennis coach team of Alvin and Jenny Gardner", recounted his father.

Shovon's big break came in 1981 when the Bangladesh Sports Control Board and the Lawn Tennis Association of Australia teamed up to send him to a four-month stint in Down Under with Charles Hollis. Shovon learned to stop shuffling on court, a habit the deaf are prone to. Hollis also strengthened Shovon's forehand and backhand and his affliction proved a plus. He was barely fourteen, when he could focus his attention completely on the game. Ten weeks of training in 1985 at Harry Hopman's tennis camp in Florida further sharpened his techniques and did wonders for his self-confidence. He polished off non-handicapped American competitors at the Clearwater Tennis Championships in Florida, to win the Singles and Doubles titles in June 1985.



In 1986, the silent expert emerged the runner-up in the International Junior Tennis Championships in Brunei. Since then, Shovon became a regional player to reckon with, defeating top seeds from Pakistan, Iraq, Taiwan, and Singapore in the Asia-Oceania elimination rounds of Asian Amateur Tennis Championships, Chiangmai (Thailand) in October, 1981.



"He had intense power of concentration and was quick to grasp pointers" said his father. Watching his only son's powerful strokes and well-placed shots, his father could gauge the champion's determination to rise above his handicap. However, Shovon had to contend with special on-court problems particularly when he had to depended on lip reading to understand pre-game briefings. During the match, he needed to be constantly on the alert to catch line call hand-signals and to keep track of the score. His gift of concentration did sail him through and his rooters were a source of strength too, but professional help was a necessity. According to Shovon's father, hearing-aid specialist Mr John Maxfield, of the Angus and Coote Acoustic centre in the Monaro Mall, used an audiometer to test the thirteen-year old Bangladeshi tennis player's hearing when he visited Canberra for two months. Shovon was presented with a new set of hearing aids by Lions Clubs in the district. During his stay in Canberra, he had his second and final adjustment for the new aids at Angus and Coote Acoustics, Shovon's father, said that he was "very happy" with it, as he had been with the stay in Australia. "I think Australians are very, very helpful", he said.



"That is my biggest impression... I'm so satisfied with everybody's help." He mentioned especially the, tennis coach, Mr Charlie Hollis, the Lions Club, Migrant Resource Centre and Angus and Coote, who had helped provide the aids for Shovon. The new aids gave him a sense of sound direction and increased hearing ability and discrimination.



Shovon's pleasant nature and sociable ways made him popular with fellow players. He was seldom seen without wearing his charming smile. His fun times were spent with his pet terrier and savoring his mom's homemade ice-cream & fruit salad.



Shovon was regarded a hero for countless tennis lovers� but his real hero was his father, Shovon used to accompany his father to various tournaments and this created the "passion to pursue" which he did with all his heart. "It was absolutely his zeal that made him achieve what he had achieved", said his father.



As I was preparing to leave, I looked into the father's eyes�where I could see the deep hurt of losing such a talented and lovable son. I calmly told him that his son was born to make him and the nation proud. His lived with dignity and joy�using his four senses flawlessly. Let us celebrate his life instead of mourning. How many of us could achieve what he has achieved in just fifty five years� and with a handicap?



On 1st May (after passing away), Bangla Radio Canberra dedicated a programme on Shovon�highlighting his achievements, his spirited struggle to survive the Colon Cancer and the love of Canberra residents, for him.



He will be remembered with love and respect as a three-time National Tennis Champion and two-time National Doubles Champion, Shovon represented the country in the Davies Cup, the Junior US Open, and the Junior Wimbledon. He represented Bangladesh in the Davies Cup on 10 occasions between 1986 and 1999. He played a total of 53 matches in the competitions and boasted 25 wins !!



Yes, we are bidding adieu to the champion who made our Green and Red flag known to the world in mid 80s�at a time when no other game made any headway in Bangladesh. And we all know that a country's flag stands for the gains, hopes, and ideals of the citizens!!



