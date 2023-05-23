Bashundhara Kings, Sheikh Russel match of Fed Cup today







Bashundhara Kings takes on Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the place-deciding match of Federation Cup football scheduled to be held today (Tuesday) at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city.The match kicks off at 3.15 pm.Earlier, Bashundhara Kings went down a 1-2 goal defeat to Mohammedan porting Club Limited in the first semifinal while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra suffered a 0-3 goal defeat to Abahani Limited Dhaka in the second semis.The final of the Federation Cup will be held on May 30 at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla. BSS