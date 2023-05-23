

Miraz receives recognition cap from ICC



On his official Facebook page, he posted a photo of himself holding the souvenir sent by ICC.



In the caption of the photo posted on Facebook, Miraz wrote, "Thank you ICC for recognizing my performance in 2022."

The young allrounder who is considered as the next big thing of Bangladesh played 15 matches in 2022, scoring 330 runs at an average of 66 and taking 24 wickets with an average of 28.20.



While his performance was key in Bangladesh's consistent success in ODI format, he won the series against mighty India at home by his own. He hit his maiden ODI century in that series.



His century and a stubborn 38 not out helped the side snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in the first two matches that gave the side consecutive second series victory against the mighty closed-door neighbor.



Basically his landmark performance against India gave him the place in ICC's ODI team of the year as the lone Bangladeshi player. �BSS



