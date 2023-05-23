Second unofficial Test commences today





The match will kick start at 9:00 am (BST) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.



Hosts narrowly escaped massive defeat after being followed-on as batters failed to create any notable impact. Saif Hasan missed a century for five runs but the approach was more like a T20 affair. So did Afif Hossain, the skipper, who was five short of a fifty. Both the whiffers however, could do nothing in 2nd innings.





Another opener Zakir Hasan and one-down batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy were blunt in both the occasions. Bangladesh bowlers also failed to dominate over visiting batters though pacer Musfik Hasan hauled three wickets for 54 runs. Pipelined speedsters Rejaur Rahman Raja and Ripon Mondol couldn't seize respect from touring batters while leggy Rishad Hossain was proved toothless as rightarm off-spinner Nayeem Hasan took two wickets.



The home team therefore, needs to work in both batting and bowling arena in order for fighting back.



West Indian experienced batters on the contrary, had been equal to the tasks as five of the top seven batters picked up respective fifties before declaring their innings on 427 for seven. Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, skipper Joshua Da Silva and Kevin Sinclair butchered home bowlers in the rain affected affair as Jair McAllister ruined Bangladesh batting line-up both the occasions who hauled five wickets in Bangladesh's first batting innings and two in following innings. Gudakesh Motie, Akeem Jordan, Kevin Sinclair and Raymon Reifer were also did their jobs accordingly.



Weather forecast reveals possibilities of drizzling and light thunderstorm almost every day of the lifeline of the game, yet the batting side must be looking to bat first in batting friendly SICS wicket.



The second of the three unofficial Tests between hosts Bangladesh-A and visiting West Indies-A will begin today.The match will kick start at 9:00 am (BST) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.Hosts narrowly escaped massive defeat after being followed-on as batters failed to create any notable impact. Saif Hasan missed a century for five runs but the approach was more like a T20 affair. So did Afif Hossain, the skipper, who was five short of a fifty. Both the whiffers however, could do nothing in 2nd innings.Wicketkeeper Jaker Ali was the lone man to show intent in both the occasions and remained unbeaten on 64 and 36 runs respectively. Besides, opener Shadman Islam played a 64-run's knock in 2nd innings.Another opener Zakir Hasan and one-down batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy were blunt in both the occasions. Bangladesh bowlers also failed to dominate over visiting batters though pacer Musfik Hasan hauled three wickets for 54 runs. Pipelined speedsters Rejaur Rahman Raja and Ripon Mondol couldn't seize respect from touring batters while leggy Rishad Hossain was proved toothless as rightarm off-spinner Nayeem Hasan took two wickets.The home team therefore, needs to work in both batting and bowling arena in order for fighting back.West Indian experienced batters on the contrary, had been equal to the tasks as five of the top seven batters picked up respective fifties before declaring their innings on 427 for seven. Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, skipper Joshua Da Silva and Kevin Sinclair butchered home bowlers in the rain affected affair as Jair McAllister ruined Bangladesh batting line-up both the occasions who hauled five wickets in Bangladesh's first batting innings and two in following innings. Gudakesh Motie, Akeem Jordan, Kevin Sinclair and Raymon Reifer were also did their jobs accordingly.Weather forecast reveals possibilities of drizzling and light thunderstorm almost every day of the lifeline of the game, yet the batting side must be looking to bat first in batting friendly SICS wicket.