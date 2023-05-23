Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 May, 2023, 12:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Torque Fashions MD Kamal Uddin becomes CIP

Published : Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Correspondent

Torque Fashions MD Kamal Uddin becomes CIP

Torque Fashions MD Kamal Uddin becomes CIP

Md Kamal Uddin, Managing Director, Torque Fashions Limited has been honoured as the Commercially Important Person (CIP) along with 43 others prominent business personalities by the government at an impressive ceremony at a city hotel Monday evening.

Md Kamal Uddin comes of a respectable Muslim family of Chauddagram Upazila of Cumilla district. He was the youngest among six sons and two daughters of late Alhaj Muhammad Tajul Islam. Md Kamal passed hishildhood and teenage at his birth place Chauddagram.

After completion of education he joined PT Buttoms Textiles in 1996 as the Country Manager. Later in 1998 he started business as the agent of Raymond Uco Denim Private Limited.

In 2012 he established Torque Fashions Limited as an young energetic entrepreneurs aiming at contributing to the country's economy through creating employment and erarning foreign exchanges.

Currently European brands like Zara, Springfield, Taco, Ocean, Tao, Next, Zamo, Joules, etc are the regular customers of  Torque Fashions Limited.

Within the decade of his success Md Kamal Uddin he also set up Torque Apparels Limited, Torque Printing and Embroidery Limites, HK Rowshan Shipping Lines Limited.

Besides he is also a successful director of the country's leading English newspaper The Daily Observer.

Md Kamal Uddin is also the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Trade Fair of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association. He is also the Vice President of Standing Committee on RMG Sector of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

He is also the Treasurer of France Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a founder director of Bangladesh Garment Executive Association. He also served as a Director of Bangladesh Intending Agents Association for two years from 2020 to 2022.

He is also serving the society as the Regional Adviser of Rotary International (district-3281). He is the Founder Chairman of Haji Tajul Islam Nurani Madrasa, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Sanggiswar Uchha Bidyalay and Dhorkara Kaderia Aliya Madrasa. He is also Vice President of Chauddagram Diabetes Hospital.

In addition Md Kamal Uddin regularly pays for education expenses for many poor students of his locality. He also helps many of them to get employment after completion of required education.

He also stands beside helpless victims of natural calamities and pandemics. During religious festivals he extends helping hands and distributes gifts to the poor of his area.

In private life Md Kamal Uddin and his wife are the parents of two prospective daughters.
Related photo on page 16



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Torque Fashions MD Kamal Uddin becomes CIP
CPA Chairman pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara
DSE indices end mixed, CSE rises
Spinners urge textile producers to buy cotton yarn from their stocks
Netherlands lauds BD's continued progress despite global uncertainties
'Banks have surplus funds, but face problems in opening LCs'
World stocks mostly up before key US debt talks
Bishwo Shahitto, IFIC accolade best book readers


Latest News
Miraz receives recognition cap from ICC
BNP is traditionally killers' party: Quader
Mehidy eyes county cricket opportunity with Warks
Two drown in Bhola pond
Professor Sujit Kumar Bala new chairman of Dhaka Wasa
Banking sector getting stabilised, but still needs time to be on track: ABB
Deal signed over providing uninterrupted internet at union level
One electrocuted in city
Child crushed under auto-rickshaw in Jamalpur
PM arrives in Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum
Most Read News
BNP's threat to kill PM: HC wants to know about Chand's arrest
That will be very unfortunate for Bangladesh: Momen
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Chand sued for threatening to kill PM
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
BNP Dhaka south leader Majnu detained by DB
DU Chhatra League protests over threat to kill Hasina
Impact of climate change on our tourism sector
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
Global community should continue support for Rohingyas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft