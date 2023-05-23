

CPA Chairman pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara



CHATTOGRAM, Mat 22: The newly appointed Chairman of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail paid tribute at the tomb of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara on Saturday.CPA Member (Engineering) Commodore Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Member (Finance) Mohammad Shahidul Alam (Additional Secretary), Member (Harbor and Marine) Commodore M Fazlar Rahman, Director (Administration) Md Mominur Rashid (Deputy Secretary), Secretary Md Omar Farooq and other senior officers and President and General Secretary of Chattogram Port Employees Parishad also accompanied the CPA Chairman and paid their respects to the Father of the Nation by laying wreaths at the mausoleum.