DSE indices end mixed, CSE rises

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed on volatile trading on Monday while indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose on fresh buying.At the end of the day's trade, DSEX - the major index of DSE - gained 0.35 points or 0.005 per cent to settle at 6,281. The Shariah-based index, DSES added 0.25 points or 0.01 per cent to close at 1,366. However, the blue-chip index DS30 lost 0.30 points or 0.01 per cent to close at 2,190.The DSE turnover also slid to Tk 707.4 crore, from Tk 811 crore, turnover on Sunday.Of the issues traded, 74 advanced, 97 declined, and 175 remained unchanged.The top 10 companies by transaction are:- BSC, Intraco Refueling, Eastern Housing, Rupali Life Insurance, Orion Infusion, Munnu Ceramics, Gemini Sea Food, Simtex Industries, Legacy Footware and Amara Network.The top 10 companies with rate hikes are:- Legacy Footwear, Trust Islami Life Insurance, National T, CAPM IBBL Mr. Fah, Gemini Sea Food, Rupali Life Insurance, Union Capital, Oimax Electrode, Premier Cement and Navana CNG.The top 10 companies with price reductions are:- First Security Islami Bank, Mercantile Insurance, Eastland Insurance, Global Insurance, Express Insurance, United Insurance, Sonar Bangla Insurance, Eastern Insurance, BGIC and Intraco Refueling.At the CSE, the overall price index CASPI increased by 2 points to 1314 points. 58 of the 204 institutions that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 62 decreased and the price of 84 remained unchanged. Shares worth Tk 24.62 crore was traded.