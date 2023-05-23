Video
Spinners urge textile producers to buy cotton yarn from their stocks

Published : Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Correspondent

Textile mill owners have urged export-oriented readymade garments producers to source a certain amount of their cotton yarn demand from local spinning mills under back-to-back letters of credit to rid the spinning mill owners of liquidity crisis caused by yarn stockpiles.

The Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) said the coordinated approach will be a win-win situation for both textile and RMG sectors of the country amid the rising dollar crisis.

The BTMA president Mohammad Ali Khokon in a letter to Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) on May 16 made the plea amid unsold stockpile.

We are capable of meeting about 75 per cent of demand for cotton yarn of local RMG industry at international price rate and it will benefit local textile and RMG sectors to overcome the ongoing crisis, said Khokon.

He said, 'A huge amount of export quality carded and combed yarns remain unsold in the local mills which creates a liquidity crisis.' The fall of export demand of RMG products, including availing imported yarns on local market abusing bonded facility, crisis of opening LCs on cotton import and delay in receiving export development fund leaving overall impact on local textile and RMG sectors, he said.

We ensured a smooth supply of yarns to RMG industry during several crisis periods previously for ensuring the growth of the RMG sector, he said. In 2021-22, when the price of yarns increased in global market, we ensured a smooth supply of cotton yarns through a pro-forma invoice contract, he added.

On April 3, the BTMA requested Bangladesh Bank to impose a temporary restriction on import of cotton yarns for the readymade garment industry as the country's spinning mills had stockpiles of the item.

There are 510 spinning mills in the country with 3,600 million kilograms of cotton yarn production capacity and they can meet 70 per cent of demand for export-oriented garment industry, according to BTMA.


