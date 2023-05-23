'Banks have surplus funds, but face problems in opening LCs'







These issues were brought to the fore at a seminar on "Banking Sector Outlook-2023" organized by ABB in the city on Monday where senior bankers discussed the current state of the banking sector.



Masrur Arefin expressed concerns over difficulties faced in opening LCs, stating that even small LCs continue to be a problem. Out of 10 LCs received, banks may only to open 4. This limitation poses a hindrance to trade and impacts smooth flow of imports and exports.

However, amidst these challenges, the banking sector has witnessed a positive trend with an increase in both export activities and remittances.



At the seminar, held at the head office of Brac Bank, key figures from the ABB, including Chairman Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director & CEO of Brac Bank, and Abul Kashem Md. Shirin, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Dutch-Bangla Bank and Syed Waseque M. Ali, Managing Director of First Security Islami Bank, were present to discuss the pressing issues faced by the banking industry.



Acknowledging the LC dilemma, Masrur Arefin emphasized that opening LCs remains a challenge, although banks are focusing on opening LCs for procurement of crucial commodities such as fertilizers and oil.



The banking sector has experienced a surge in customer trust, leading to increased deposits and remittances. The exchange rate for remittances has risen from Tk87 to Tk108, reflecting the growing confidence of overseas workers in sending money to their home country.



While the banking sector faced a temporary liquidity crisis in the past, the present scenario showcases an unprecedented level of excess liquidity, with an additional Tk1.35 trillion in the entire banking system.



Addressing the impact of remittances, Chairman Selim R. F. Hussain and Abul Kashem Md. Shirin highlighted that merely determining the dollar's value for remittances is not sufficient.



It is imperative to consider the facilities provided to the remittance warriors, the overseas workers. Unfortunately, expatriates often encounter subpar facilities at airports and lack training opportunities for various types of work.



In contrast, other countries offer comprehensive training programs that enhance skills and provide better support to their expatriate populations.



When speaking other bankers said several disparities leave Bangladeshi expatriates lagging behind their global counterparts.

As the banking sector navigates the challenges posed by excess liquidity, finding solutions to LC opening issue remains a key priority, they said.



They laid emphasis on the fact that the sector must strike a balance between managing surplus funds effectively and facilitating international trade to foster sustainable economic growth in Bangladesh.



Masrur Arefin, Vice Chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) and Managing Director of City Bank, recently highlighted the difficulties faced in opening L/Cs, while also acknowledging positive growth in export earnings and remittances.These issues were brought to the fore at a seminar on "Banking Sector Outlook-2023" organized by ABB in the city on Monday where senior bankers discussed the current state of the banking sector.Masrur Arefin expressed concerns over difficulties faced in opening LCs, stating that even small LCs continue to be a problem. Out of 10 LCs received, banks may only to open 4. This limitation poses a hindrance to trade and impacts smooth flow of imports and exports.However, amidst these challenges, the banking sector has witnessed a positive trend with an increase in both export activities and remittances.At the seminar, held at the head office of Brac Bank, key figures from the ABB, including Chairman Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director & CEO of Brac Bank, and Abul Kashem Md. Shirin, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Dutch-Bangla Bank and Syed Waseque M. Ali, Managing Director of First Security Islami Bank, were present to discuss the pressing issues faced by the banking industry.Acknowledging the LC dilemma, Masrur Arefin emphasized that opening LCs remains a challenge, although banks are focusing on opening LCs for procurement of crucial commodities such as fertilizers and oil.The banking sector has experienced a surge in customer trust, leading to increased deposits and remittances. The exchange rate for remittances has risen from Tk87 to Tk108, reflecting the growing confidence of overseas workers in sending money to their home country.While the banking sector faced a temporary liquidity crisis in the past, the present scenario showcases an unprecedented level of excess liquidity, with an additional Tk1.35 trillion in the entire banking system.Addressing the impact of remittances, Chairman Selim R. F. Hussain and Abul Kashem Md. Shirin highlighted that merely determining the dollar's value for remittances is not sufficient.It is imperative to consider the facilities provided to the remittance warriors, the overseas workers. Unfortunately, expatriates often encounter subpar facilities at airports and lack training opportunities for various types of work.In contrast, other countries offer comprehensive training programs that enhance skills and provide better support to their expatriate populations.When speaking other bankers said several disparities leave Bangladeshi expatriates lagging behind their global counterparts.As the banking sector navigates the challenges posed by excess liquidity, finding solutions to LC opening issue remains a key priority, they said.They laid emphasis on the fact that the sector must strike a balance between managing surplus funds effectively and facilitating international trade to foster sustainable economic growth in Bangladesh.