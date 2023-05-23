Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 May, 2023, 12:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

World stocks mostly up before key US debt talks

Published : Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

LONDON, May 22: Stock markets mostly rose Monday ahead of key US debt talks between President Joe Biden and congressional leaders, with both sides still apart but confident a deal could be reached to avert a catastrophic default.

Sentiment was also supported by hopes the Federal Reserve would stand firm on interest rates at its next gathering, and Biden saying China-US relations should see a thaw "very shortly".
The dollar and oil prices steadied.
On the corporate front, Facebook owner Meta has been fined a record 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for transferring EU user data to the United States in breach of a previous court ruling, Ireland's regulator announced Monday.

Meta said ahead of Wall Street reopening that it would appeal the decision.

After returning from the G7 summit in Japan, Biden will meet Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the White House, with a warning that the government could run out of cash as soon as June.

"The general sense is that a solution will be found... but markets will remain highly sensitive," noted Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Biden insisted he would not give in to demands for spending cuts, saying they were "frankly unacceptable".

"It's time for the other side to move from their extreme positions," he said.

McCarthy said his position remained unchanged, tweeting: "Washington cannot continue to spend money we do not have at the expense of children and grandchildren."

However, after speaking to Biden, he told reporters: "I believe it was a productive phone call."

Still, the stalled talks caused last week's rally in US stocks to stumble Friday.

Asia fared better Monday, though markets fluctuated as investors awaited solid signs of a compromise out of Washington.
Hong Kong and Shanghai rallied, with Tokyo hitting a new 33-year high.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Torque Fashions MD Kamal Uddin becomes CIP
CPA Chairman pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara
DSE indices end mixed, CSE rises
Spinners urge textile producers to buy cotton yarn from their stocks
Netherlands lauds BD's continued progress despite global uncertainties
'Banks have surplus funds, but face problems in opening LCs'
World stocks mostly up before key US debt talks
Bishwo Shahitto, IFIC accolade best book readers


Latest News
Miraz receives recognition cap from ICC
BNP is traditionally killers' party: Quader
Mehidy eyes county cricket opportunity with Warks
Two drown in Bhola pond
Professor Sujit Kumar Bala new chairman of Dhaka Wasa
Banking sector getting stabilised, but still needs time to be on track: ABB
Deal signed over providing uninterrupted internet at union level
One electrocuted in city
Child crushed under auto-rickshaw in Jamalpur
PM arrives in Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum
Most Read News
BNP's threat to kill PM: HC wants to know about Chand's arrest
That will be very unfortunate for Bangladesh: Momen
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Chand sued for threatening to kill PM
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
BNP Dhaka south leader Majnu detained by DB
DU Chhatra League protests over threat to kill Hasina
Impact of climate change on our tourism sector
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
Global community should continue support for Rohingyas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft