Bishwo Shahitto, IFIC accolade best book readers

Under the merit-excellence programme of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, 266 students from 13 colleges of Dhaka Metropolitan city were awarded as winner of 36th book reading program for college going students. A prize giving ceremony was arranged at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro auditorium on Friday in collaboration with IFIC Bank, says a press release.The award ceremony presided over by Abdullah Abu Sayeed, President of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro. Shah A Sarwar, Managing Director and CEO of IFIC Bank, Aminul Islam Bhuiyan, Trusteeof Bishwo Shahitto Kendro and former Secretary of Government of People's Republic of Bangladesh were present on the occasion. Teachers and parents of the winners were also present on the ceremony.In his speech towards the students, Shah A Sarwar, Managing Director and CEO of IFIC Bank, said, "Books will help you to understand people and society. Bangladesh will develop and prosper only with your refined thoughts". It is to be mentioned that IFIC Bank has been associated with this notable initiative of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro since 2016.