Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 May, 2023, 12:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bishwo Shahitto, IFIC accolade best book readers

Published : Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Desk

Bishwo Shahitto, IFIC accolade best book readers

Bishwo Shahitto, IFIC accolade best book readers

Under the merit-excellence programme of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, 266 students from 13 colleges of Dhaka Metropolitan city were awarded as winner of 36th book reading program for college going students. A prize giving ceremony was arranged at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro auditorium on Friday in collaboration with IFIC Bank, says a press release.

The award ceremony presided over by Abdullah Abu Sayeed, President of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro.  Shah A Sarwar, Managing Director and CEO of IFIC Bank,  Aminul Islam Bhuiyan, Trusteeof Bishwo Shahitto Kendro and former Secretary of Government of People's Republic of Bangladesh were present on the occasion. Teachers and parents of the winners were also present on the ceremony.

In his speech towards the students, Shah A Sarwar, Managing Director and CEO of IFIC Bank, said, "Books will help you to understand people and society. Bangladesh will develop and prosper only with your refined thoughts". It is to be mentioned that IFIC Bank has been associated with this notable initiative of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro since 2016.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Torque Fashions MD Kamal Uddin becomes CIP
CPA Chairman pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara
DSE indices end mixed, CSE rises
Spinners urge textile producers to buy cotton yarn from their stocks
Netherlands lauds BD's continued progress despite global uncertainties
'Banks have surplus funds, but face problems in opening LCs'
World stocks mostly up before key US debt talks
Bishwo Shahitto, IFIC accolade best book readers


Latest News
Miraz receives recognition cap from ICC
BNP is traditionally killers' party: Quader
Mehidy eyes county cricket opportunity with Warks
Two drown in Bhola pond
Professor Sujit Kumar Bala new chairman of Dhaka Wasa
Banking sector getting stabilised, but still needs time to be on track: ABB
Deal signed over providing uninterrupted internet at union level
One electrocuted in city
Child crushed under auto-rickshaw in Jamalpur
PM arrives in Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum
Most Read News
BNP's threat to kill PM: HC wants to know about Chand's arrest
That will be very unfortunate for Bangladesh: Momen
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
Chand sued for threatening to kill PM
BNP Dhaka south leader Majnu detained by DB
DU Chhatra League protests over threat to kill Hasina
Impact of climate change on our tourism sector
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
Global community should continue support for Rohingyas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft