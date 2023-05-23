Video
IUB holds Industry Academia Meet 2023

Published : Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk


Independent University of Bangladesh (IUB), Department of CSE have organized Industry-Academia Meet Spring 2023 recently where IUB successfully brought together industry experts and academicians with the goal of bridging the gap between academia and industry, says a press release.

The event aimed to foster collaboration among industry and academia. In this event, the esteemed attendees included Vice-Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, PhD; Dr. Mahady Hasan, the interim Dean of SETS and Head of the CSE Department; Ms. Sabrina Alam, Lecturer of the CSE Department;  Sami Ahmed, Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh Limited;  Wahid Sharif, President of BACCO;  Syed Almas Kabir, President of the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Khondokar Atique E Rabbani, Managing Director of Computers Ltd.;  Syed Tanvir Husain, Chief HR Officer of Grameenphone Ltd.; Maj. Gen (Retd) Mohammad Shamim Chowdhury, Director of HR and Vital Assets at Therap (BD) Ltd.;  Sohel Reza, CEO of ADN Diginet;  Zia Ashraf, Co-founder and COO of Chaldal;  TopuNewaj, Executive Vice President of Engineer at Kona Software Ltd.;  Yoshihiko KATO, Team Leader of the International Expert Team at SREDA, JICA; Ms. Mari IWATA, consultant at SREDA, MRI;  Wahid Choudhury, Founder and CEO of KAZ Software;  Muinul Islam, CTO and Director of LankaBangla;  Hasan Shahriar Masud, CTO at Orbitax; and  Hasanur Rahman, CTO at Shadhin Lab LLC.
The Industry Academia Meet 2023 at IUB provided a platform for fruitful discussions and collaboration between industry experts and academia. Honorable Vice-Chancellor of IUB, Tanweer Hasan, PhD, highlighted the four pillars necessary to overcome global challenges, namely a strong liberal arts background, technologically savvy, global studies, and global consciousness.

The Honorable Vice-Chancellor believes that to create a smart Bangladesh everyone should have technological knowledge and therefore he initiated the "Coding-for-All" program and to foster inclusiveness "ARROWS" program. He requested software companies to come up and take on social responsibility. Industry experts discussed the opportunities for future startups, particularly in areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cyber security and expressed their willingness to collaborate with IUB.


