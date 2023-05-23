Govt to procure 1.54 lakh tonnes of rice in Khulna







Last year, the rice procurement target was 1, 43,715 tonnes.



As part of the nationwide Boro paddy and boiled rice procurement drive that began on May 7 and will continue till 31 August, the government is collecting food grain from all 10 districts in Khulna division.

In addition to the rice procurement, the government will also purchase 51,684 tonnes of boro paddy from the same areas at the same time. Last year, the paddy procurement target was 82,595 tonnes.



Mohammad Abdus Sobhan Sarder, Assistant Regional Controller of Food, said they will procure around 1.54 lakh tonnes of boiled rice this season.



He said the procurement drive of the newly harvested rice is going on in full swing everywhere in the division that created a high hope of ensuring food security.



Talking to BSS, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman said the government has set a target to procure 1, 54,400 tonnes of boiled rice, and 51,684 tonnes of paddy in the division during the current season.



Boro rice is being procured at Taka 44 per kilogram while boro paddy is at Taka 30.



Around 20,942.33 metric tonnes of boiled rice procurement has been completed which is 14 percent of the target till Thursday, Rahman said, adding the procurement drive will end on August 31.



Contracts have been signed with a total of 745 millers for collecting 1, 54,400 tonnes of boiled rice, while 51,684 tonnes of boro paddy.



Currently, farmers are now very much pleased with the present lucrative market price for the latest harvested Boro paddy in the entire region including its coastal belt.



Selected farmers each can supply boro paddy to government depot while millers will reach boiled rice at the depot containing 30kgs or 50 kgs in each sack. Both paddy and rice will be hoarded at the godown after examining through machines. BSS



