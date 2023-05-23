Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 May, 2023, 12:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Bank sees coworker wellbeing with innovative programmes

Published : Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

Working in the banking industry typically involves spending most office time in a seated posture. Since banking is a service-oriented industry, it is essential for bankers to efficiently serve their valued customers quickly, accurately, and timely. This requires bankers to be both mentally and physically fit.

As an organization that values its people, BRAC Bank understands the significance of their health and well-being and how it ultimately affects the customer experience. As part of their company-wide wellness drive, BRAC Bank has recently implemented several new initiatives to promote the wellness of their employees.

One noteworthy initiative is the introduction of yoga classes, making BRAC Bank the first bank in the industry to offer this benefit. These yoga classes are available in-person and virtually, allowing coworkers from different parts of the country to participate.

In 2022, the bank established a fully equipped gym at its head office. Additionally, under the guidance and inspiration of the bank's senior leadership, coworkers have formed various reading clubs in different offices. These clubs gather monthly to discuss specific books, providing a refreshing break from the daily routine and contributing to overall well-being.

Moreover, BRAC Bank has assembled a strong football team with access to professional coaching facilities. This team has experienced a winning streak in the Sheikh Hasina Inter-bank Football Tournament organized by the Bangladesh Association of Banks. Similarly, in 2022, the BRAC Bank cricket team emerged as champions in the Corporate Amateur Cricket Association (CACA) T-20 Tournament for the second consecutive year.

To foster engagement and promote a wellness culture, the bank regularly organizes internal indoor game tournaments involving chess, table tennis, and carom. Additionally, BRAC Bank pioneered a mini-marathon called "DOUR" in the corporate sector of Bangladesh. This event serves as a means of promoting wellness, team building and fundraising for charity.

Through initiatives like providing a daycare centre, commuter services, cafeteria facilities, maintaining open desk setups, and conducting regular fire drills, BRAC Bank has become the employer of choice in the country. These people-centric initiatives along with SHE and Safeguarding Policy aim to prioritize their coworkers' well-being and personal growth.

Selim R. F. Hussain, the Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank, emphasized the importance of the well-being of their coworkers for their personal and professional development. He also recognized that a healthy and content workforce is vital for the growth and success of the organization.

The CEO further stated that introducing yoga, reading circles, sports, fitness facilities, and engagement events are steps towards establishing a healthy work-life balance for their colleagues. BRAC Bank believes these initiatives will cultivate a culture of health and wellness awareness among their employees. They eagerly anticipate these initiatives' positive impact on their coworkers and reaffirm their commitment to investing in people wellness programs as a values-based organization.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Torque Fashions MD Kamal Uddin becomes CIP
CPA Chairman pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara
DSE indices end mixed, CSE rises
Spinners urge textile producers to buy cotton yarn from their stocks
Netherlands lauds BD's continued progress despite global uncertainties
'Banks have surplus funds, but face problems in opening LCs'
World stocks mostly up before key US debt talks
Bishwo Shahitto, IFIC accolade best book readers


Latest News
Miraz receives recognition cap from ICC
BNP is traditionally killers' party: Quader
Mehidy eyes county cricket opportunity with Warks
Two drown in Bhola pond
Professor Sujit Kumar Bala new chairman of Dhaka Wasa
Banking sector getting stabilised, but still needs time to be on track: ABB
Deal signed over providing uninterrupted internet at union level
One electrocuted in city
Child crushed under auto-rickshaw in Jamalpur
PM arrives in Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum
Most Read News
BNP's threat to kill PM: HC wants to know about Chand's arrest
That will be very unfortunate for Bangladesh: Momen
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Chand sued for threatening to kill PM
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
BNP Dhaka south leader Majnu detained by DB
DU Chhatra League protests over threat to kill Hasina
Impact of climate change on our tourism sector
Global community should continue support for Rohingyas
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft