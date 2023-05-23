BRAC Bank sees coworker wellbeing with innovative programmes







As an organization that values its people, BRAC Bank understands the significance of their health and well-being and how it ultimately affects the customer experience. As part of their company-wide wellness drive, BRAC Bank has recently implemented several new initiatives to promote the wellness of their employees.



One noteworthy initiative is the introduction of yoga classes, making BRAC Bank the first bank in the industry to offer this benefit. These yoga classes are available in-person and virtually, allowing coworkers from different parts of the country to participate.

In 2022, the bank established a fully equipped gym at its head office. Additionally, under the guidance and inspiration of the bank's senior leadership, coworkers have formed various reading clubs in different offices. These clubs gather monthly to discuss specific books, providing a refreshing break from the daily routine and contributing to overall well-being.



Moreover, BRAC Bank has assembled a strong football team with access to professional coaching facilities. This team has experienced a winning streak in the Sheikh Hasina Inter-bank Football Tournament organized by the Bangladesh Association of Banks. Similarly, in 2022, the BRAC Bank cricket team emerged as champions in the Corporate Amateur Cricket Association (CACA) T-20 Tournament for the second consecutive year.



To foster engagement and promote a wellness culture, the bank regularly organizes internal indoor game tournaments involving chess, table tennis, and carom. Additionally, BRAC Bank pioneered a mini-marathon called "DOUR" in the corporate sector of Bangladesh. This event serves as a means of promoting wellness, team building and fundraising for charity.



Through initiatives like providing a daycare centre, commuter services, cafeteria facilities, maintaining open desk setups, and conducting regular fire drills, BRAC Bank has become the employer of choice in the country. These people-centric initiatives along with SHE and Safeguarding Policy aim to prioritize their coworkers' well-being and personal growth.



Selim R. F. Hussain, the Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank, emphasized the importance of the well-being of their coworkers for their personal and professional development. He also recognized that a healthy and content workforce is vital for the growth and success of the organization.



The CEO further stated that introducing yoga, reading circles, sports, fitness facilities, and engagement events are steps towards establishing a healthy work-life balance for their colleagues. BRAC Bank believes these initiatives will cultivate a culture of health and wellness awareness among their employees. They eagerly anticipate these initiatives' positive impact on their coworkers and reaffirm their commitment to investing in people wellness programs as a values-based organization.

