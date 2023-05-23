Video
Walton Plaza provides special benefits to hire purchasers

Published : Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

Walton Plaza, sales platform of electronic products in Bangladesh, has been taking various initiatives to provide maximum services and special benefits including financial assistance to its hire purchasers.

As a continuation of this effort, Walton Plaza has been signing MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) with different renowned organizations like hospital, diagnostic center, insurance, restaurant etc. to widen its service facilities for the hire purchase protection card holders under its 'hire purchase and family protection policy.'

In this context, Walton Plaza singed separate MoUs with Popular Diagnostic Center Limited, AMZ Hospital, Guardian Life Insurance and Hakka Dhaka restaurant at an agreement signing ceremony held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital recently, says a press release.

As per the MoUs, Walton Plaza's hire purchase protection card holders will get best services and special benefits including discounts at those organisations.

Walton Plaza's Chief Executive Officer Md. Rayhan, Popular Diagnostic's Human Resources and Administration Dept.'s Assistant General Manager Achinto Kumar Nag, AMZ Hospital's General Manager Mohammad Hossain, Hakka Dhaka's Chief Operating Officer Stephen Costa and Guardian Life Insurance's Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Rakibul Karim inked the individual MoU on behalf of their organizations.

The agreement signing ceremony was also attended by Walton's Deputy Managing Director Eva Rizwana Nilu, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan and Md. Mahmudul Islam, Chief Information Officer Mofizur Rahman, Plaza's Chief Sales Executive Wahiduzzaman Tanvir, Popular Diagnostic's Finance and Accounts Dept.'s Assistant General Manager Abdur Razzak, Marketing Manager Ziaul Haque Faruk and Uttara Branch Manager Jahirul Islam, AMZ Hospital's Clinical Manager Col. Arshad Khan, Marketing and Sales Dept.'s Senior Manager Myen Uddin (Akash) and Business Development Manager Faysal Halim, Hakka Dhaka's Outlet Managers Sajeem and Shawon, Guardian Life Insurance's Senior Vice President and Marketing and Communication Head Rubayat Saleheen and Assistant Manager Imtiaz Rahman, among others, were present.

Addressing the event, Walton Plaza CEO Mohammad Rayhan said, "We are determined to provide highest standards products as well as maximum services to customers. Thus, Walton Plaza has introduced hire purchase buyer Protection policy. As per the policy, Walton Plaza has been paying financial assistance ranging from Tk 50,000 to Tk 3,00,000 based on the product price on the death of the buyer and Tk 25,000 to Tk 1,50,000 on the death of a family member of the buyer during the installment period.

 Walton Plaza is the only sales organization in the world that provides such protection facility to the hire purchase buyers."
He also said that MoUs are signed with different companies so that Walton Plaza's hire purchase card holders would get special benefits in various sectors including food, clothing, education, and medical treatment during their lifetime. We will provide more benefits to them in future.


