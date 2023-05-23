

Premier Bank opens Mongla branch



The Premier Bank Ltd inaugurated their Mongla branch in Khulna, Bagerhat recently. Syed Nowsher Ali, Additional Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the branch, says a press release. Uday Sankar Biswas, Chairman of Buridanga Union Council and Tushar Kumar Gain, Principal of Digraj Degree College attended the inauguration as special guests. Rafiqul Islam, AVP and Manager of Mongla Branch and Habibur Rahman, SAVP and Manager of Gopalganj Branch along with senior officials from both institutions, local eminent business personalities and dignitaries were also present at the inauguration ceremony.