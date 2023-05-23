Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 May, 2023, 12:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Premier Bank opens Mongla branch

Published : Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Desk

Premier Bank opens Mongla branch

Premier Bank opens Mongla branch

The Premier Bank Ltd inaugurated their Mongla branch in Khulna, Bagerhat recently. Syed Nowsher Ali, Additional Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the branch, says a press release.

Uday Sankar Biswas, Chairman of Buridanga Union Council and Tushar Kumar Gain, Principal of Digraj Degree College attended the inauguration as special guests.  Rafiqul Islam, AVP and Manager of Mongla Branch and Habibur Rahman, SAVP and Manager of Gopalganj Branch along with senior officials from both institutions, local eminent business personalities and dignitaries were also present at the inauguration ceremony.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Torque Fashions MD Kamal Uddin becomes CIP
CPA Chairman pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara
DSE indices end mixed, CSE rises
Spinners urge textile producers to buy cotton yarn from their stocks
Netherlands lauds BD's continued progress despite global uncertainties
'Banks have surplus funds, but face problems in opening LCs'
World stocks mostly up before key US debt talks
Bishwo Shahitto, IFIC accolade best book readers


Latest News
Miraz receives recognition cap from ICC
BNP is traditionally killers' party: Quader
Mehidy eyes county cricket opportunity with Warks
Two drown in Bhola pond
Professor Sujit Kumar Bala new chairman of Dhaka Wasa
Banking sector getting stabilised, but still needs time to be on track: ABB
Deal signed over providing uninterrupted internet at union level
One electrocuted in city
Child crushed under auto-rickshaw in Jamalpur
PM arrives in Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum
Most Read News
BNP's threat to kill PM: HC wants to know about Chand's arrest
That will be very unfortunate for Bangladesh: Momen
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Chand sued for threatening to kill PM
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
BNP Dhaka south leader Majnu detained by DB
DU Chhatra League protests over threat to kill Hasina
Impact of climate change on our tourism sector
Global community should continue support for Rohingyas
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft