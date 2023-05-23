Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 May, 2023, 12:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad gets final approval for issuing Tk 510cr bond

Published : Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Nagad gets final approval for issuing Tk 510cr bond

Nagad gets final approval for issuing Tk 510cr bond

Nagad, the mobile financial service arm of the Bangladesh Post Office, has secured the final go-ahead from Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to raise Taka 510 crore through a zero-coupon bond to expand business, extend services and pay off loans.

The company got this approval to sell bonds only to corporates and other eligible investors through private placement, according to sources familiar with the matter.

In this way, Nagad Limited is expected to become a profitable company, hoped the authorities concerned.

Talking about it with BSS, Muhammad Zahidul Islam, head of public communications, Nagad, said, "The number of customers boarded by Nagad, the world's fastest expanding mobile financial service, has surpassed 7 crore. To serve such a huge customer base in a better way considering future needs, the money raised through the bond will be spent on building digital infrastructure, developing networks, repaying current debts and procuring IT equipment, also on marketing and promotional activities."

Thus, Nagad will work on opening a new horizon for customers so that they feel encouraged to go for cashless transactions, reducing the use of cash, he added.

This would be a transferable, redeemable, non-convertible zero-coupon bond having a tenure of five years. The coupon rate may go up to 10 percent. The company hopes that they will make profits within the next five years using the money raised through the bond.

Since its inception on March 26, 2019, Nagad has gained a stronghold in the MFS market, thanks to its one after another newer innovations. The company has also ensured digitalisation in the financial industry.

Nagad's daily transactions now stand at Taka 1,200 crore on average as it offers customers affordable services.

Mentionable that on May 17, the Bangladesh Bank issued a circular, giving its final seal of approval to a new non-bank financial institution named "Nagad Finance PLC".     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Torque Fashions MD Kamal Uddin becomes CIP
CPA Chairman pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara
DSE indices end mixed, CSE rises
Spinners urge textile producers to buy cotton yarn from their stocks
Netherlands lauds BD's continued progress despite global uncertainties
'Banks have surplus funds, but face problems in opening LCs'
World stocks mostly up before key US debt talks
Bishwo Shahitto, IFIC accolade best book readers


Latest News
Miraz receives recognition cap from ICC
BNP is traditionally killers' party: Quader
Mehidy eyes county cricket opportunity with Warks
Two drown in Bhola pond
Professor Sujit Kumar Bala new chairman of Dhaka Wasa
Banking sector getting stabilised, but still needs time to be on track: ABB
Deal signed over providing uninterrupted internet at union level
One electrocuted in city
Child crushed under auto-rickshaw in Jamalpur
PM arrives in Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum
Most Read News
BNP's threat to kill PM: HC wants to know about Chand's arrest
That will be very unfortunate for Bangladesh: Momen
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Chand sued for threatening to kill PM
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
BNP Dhaka south leader Majnu detained by DB
DU Chhatra League protests over threat to kill Hasina
Impact of climate change on our tourism sector
Global community should continue support for Rohingyas
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft