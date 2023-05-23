Britain cuts stake in bailed-out NatWest bank







LONDON, May 22: Britain has further cut its stake in bailed-out banking giant NatWest to below 40 percent, the lender said Monday as it eyes a full return to the private sector.The government has sold off more shares for almost £1.3 billion ($1.6 billion), taking its holding to just under 39 percent from about 41 percent, NatWest said in a statement.The bank purchased the shares for 268.4 pence each, which was the closing level on Friday. That values the lender at about £25.4 billion.The transaction "demonstrates positive progress on the... path to privatisation", said chief executive Alison Rose.London retained a significant stake after it rescued NatWest from collapse during the global financial crisis.The lender, known at the time as Royal Bank of Scotland, received £45.5 billion of taxpayers' cash in the world's biggest banking bailout at the height of the 2008 meltdown.Following a lengthy turnaround, the government had last year cut its stake to below 50 percent for the first time since the rescue.Monday's news comes one month after the lender posted surging first-quarter net profit thanks to rising interest rates in the wake of soaring inflation.Profit after tax jumped 52 percent to nearly £1.3 billion ($1.6 billion) in the January-March period from a yearearlier.The sector has been boosted as higher interest rates attract savers and also increase returns on loans. AFP