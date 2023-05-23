Banks asked to take fire safety steps







The cautionary from the Bangladesh Bank comes after a number of fire incidents took place in various parts of the country recently, killing and injuring people and causing damage to properties.



In a notice, the BB asked banks to ensure fire safety compliance in line with the Fire Prevention and Extinction Act 2003 and the Bangladesh National Building Code, 2020.

It also instructed banks to examine the effectiveness of the automatic fire safety equipment that has been installed at business centres, train the staff who work there, and carry out fire drills regularly.



The central bank has asked banks to take precautionary measures to ensure the fire safety of their business centres.The cautionary from the Bangladesh Bank comes after a number of fire incidents took place in various parts of the country recently, killing and injuring people and causing damage to properties.In a notice, the BB asked banks to ensure fire safety compliance in line with the Fire Prevention and Extinction Act 2003 and the Bangladesh National Building Code, 2020.It also instructed banks to examine the effectiveness of the automatic fire safety equipment that has been installed at business centres, train the staff who work there, and carry out fire drills regularly.