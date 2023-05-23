

Sonali Bank Swadhinota Bankers pays Homage to Bangabondhu



The leaders of Swadhinota Bankers Porishad Sonali Bank Unit, Khulna regional and Narail Regional committee placed a floral wreath at the grave of Bangabondhu at Tungipara. They also offered prayer for departed soul of Bangabondhu and others martyrs of 15 August, 1975.



Swadhinota Bankers Porishad Narail committee advisors, Central committee representatives and more than two hundred members of Sonali Bank unit and two regional committee were present on the occasion.

Sonali Bank Swadhinota Bankers Porishad paid homage at the mausoleum of Father of the nation Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara on Friday, says a press release.The leaders of Swadhinota Bankers Porishad Sonali Bank Unit, Khulna regional and Narail Regional committee placed a floral wreath at the grave of Bangabondhu at Tungipara. They also offered prayer for departed soul of Bangabondhu and others martyrs of 15 August, 1975.Swadhinota Bankers Porishad Narail committee advisors, Central committee representatives and more than two hundred members of Sonali Bank unit and two regional committee were present on the occasion.