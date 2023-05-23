

Padma Bank opens Laxmi Bazar sub branch



All types of banking services, including opening of bank accounts, cash deposits and withdrawals, cheque book and pay order issue, clearing cheque and pay order deposits, deposit and loan facilities, real-time online banking facilities and utility bill deposits, are available in the sub-branch.



Padma Bank's Deputy Managing Director and CBO Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin inaugurated the sub-branch on Monday. Thanking customers, he said Padma Bank has come in front of them with the slogan "Bodlay Jao Bodlay Dao, Bodlay Jabe Padma Bank". "Under the leadership of an experienced and capable Board of Directors, a hard-working and dedicated team is working to ensure sustainability and transparency of the bank. Our inspiration is our honorable customers, and we are expanding with sub-branches to provide them with modern and quality services."

He also said, "Our vision is to provide appropriate financial and institutional services for the expansion and development of business and commerce in this area through the Laxmi Bazar sub-branch.



Md. Riazul Islam Head of SME, Agri and WE, Rokibul Hasan Chowdhury Head of Retail Banking, Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications Shayantani Twisha & other senior officials of different departments of Bank, local dignitaries, social workers, and people from different walks of life were also present. The program started with a "Dua Mehfil".



Padma Bank Limited, under the majority ownership of Government owned Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank, and ICB, has been providing banking services to customers through 60 branches, sub-branches and agent banking outlets across the country.

