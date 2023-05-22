Video
Home Front Page

Violence At SCBA

25 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Sunday granted anticipatory bail to twenty-five pro-BNP lawyers till submission of police report in a case filed for the violence on the Supreme Court Bar Association office premises on May 16.

In response to separate bail petitions filed by the lawyers of the accused, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Salim and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan granted the bail till the submission of police report in the case.
    
The accused petitioners, including BNP Joint Secretary General Mahbub Uddin Khokon, former secretary of SCBA Md Ruhul Kuddus Kazal, and BNP Law Affairs Secretary Kayser Kamal, appeared before the HC bench seeking bail in the case.

Senior lawyers M Amir-Ul-Islam and AJ Mohammad Ali argued for the petitioners during the hearing.
Md Rafiqullah, assistant superintendent of the SCBA, filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station on May 16 against 25 pro-BNP lawyers over the violence on its office premises.

Besides, 150 others were made unnamed accused in the case.

According to the case statement, the pro-BNP-Jamaat lawyers are accused of attempting to murder an Awami League-leaning lawyer, harassing a female lawyer, theft, and vandalism.


