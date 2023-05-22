Interruption in EGIMNS project: Probe body finds 7 allegations true







In its report submitted on May 9, the probe body head Sanjoy Kumar Banik, also an additional secretary to the ministry, has given the information and recommended for forming a technical committee to examine the allegations of financial irregularities in the project. After necessary



investigation and receiving written statements from all stakeholders of the projects, the committee submitted its report to the ministry's Secretary Mostafa Kamal on May 9.

The Shipping Ministry formed the probe committee to investigate the reasons for inner conflict, identify irregularities, corruption in the EGIMNS Project and also on allegations of misusing power and awarding work orders to associates and relatives raised against the DoS DG, the Project Director and the Samhee Construction Limited, on April 26 this year.



Following the probe report and suggestion of the Shipping Ministry, Director General of the Department of Shipping (DoS) Commodore Md Nizamul Haque was withdrawn from his office on Sunday and sent back to his main service in Bangladesh Navy.



In an order issued by the Public Administration Ministry on Sunday, Commodore Mohammad Maksud Alam will replace Nizamul Haque as DG DoS.



Earlier on last Thursday, Director of the DoS Badrul Hasan Liton, also a deputy secretary to the administration, was transferred to Water Resources Planning Organisation (WARPO) under the Water Resources Ministry for the same reasons.



After issuance of the transfer orders of the DG and Director of the DoS, the officials and employees of the authority have expressed their satisfaction.



In the probe report, the DoS DG was made accused for appointing sub-contractors forcibly in the sites of the 'Establishment of Global Maritime Distress and Safety System and Integrated Maritime Navigation System (EGIMNS) Project', threatening to the persons concerned, processing tender illegally and blocking the project sites by outsiders to hamper implementation of the project.



However, almost all the allegations the DoS DG brought against the PD Abu Sayeed Mohammad Delowar Rahman are not proven. The probe body found lack of coordination in work of the PD.



The two-year EGIMNS Project was taken in 2014 to install lighthouses and radio stations at Dublarchar under Bagerhat, Dhalchar under Bhola, Nijhumdweep under Noakhali and Kuakata under Patuakhali districts and modernizing three old lighthouses and radio stations in Cox's Bazar, Saint Martin's and Kutubdia islands for providing assistance to inland and coastal vessels at a cost of around Tk 370.89 crore. But, the project work started in 2018 after removing all difficulties.



During the period, duration of the project was extended thrice and cost rose to Tk 779.49 crore.

