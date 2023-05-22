Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 May, 2023, 11:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Zelensky promises not to use F-16s to move into Russia's territory - Biden

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

HIROSHIMA, May 21: Kiev promises not to use F-16 fighter jets the West is planning to supply it with to try to move into Russia, US President Joe Biden said on Sunday after the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima.

When asked whether there are any guarantees that the supplies of F-16 jets would not trigger the escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, he said, "I have a flat assurance from [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky that they will not, they will not use it to go on and move into Russian geographic territory." "But wherever Russian troops are within Ukraine <> they would be able to do that (use F-16s)," he added.

Adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Mikhail Podolyak said on Saturday that the West has already made a decision to supply F-16 fighter jets to Kiev. According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov, Ukrainian pilots "are looking forward to beginning training onboard F-16s."

NBC reported on Friday that the United States and its allies were planning to supply Ukraine with F-16 jets. On the following day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko slammed this decision, saying that the West continued to follow the path of escalation of the Ukrainian conflict and warned that Moscow would take that into account in its plans.     TASS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
25 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
Interruption in EGIMNS project: Probe body finds 7 allegations true
Zelensky promises not to use F-16s to move into Russia's territory - Biden
UN chief says it's time to reform Security Council
ACC being used to harass me, Jahangir alleges
AL's Azmat announces 28-point manifesto
Protest against tree felling: Police foil bid to lay siege to Nagar Bhaban
Biman plans to carry passengers to US West Coast on other carriers via Japan


Latest News
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Guitar smashed by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
DU Chhatra League protests
Dominant Lyon retain French women's title
Gas supply from another floating LNG terminal resumes after 9 days
AL to hold protest rally across country Monday
315 extremists from 7 districts surrender in Sirajganj
OECD and ADB delegation meets with BGMEA president
Most Read News
Another RUET student found dead at dormitory
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Niko graft: HC bench for holding hearing on Khaleda's plea fixed
Mobile phone tower's radiation below tolerable levels: BTRC Experts
First hajj flight with 415 pilgrims leaves Dhaka
US wants to advance 'deep ties' with Bangladesh
Sylhet's rail link with Dhaka, Ctg halted again
Three tourist dead in Switzerland plane crash
Biman plans to reach US west coast via Japan through code sharing
Police bars protesters at Bangabazar intersection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft