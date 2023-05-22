Video
ACC being used to harass me, Jahangir alleges

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

Former mayor of Gazipur city Jahangir Alam alleged that Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is being used to harass him.

"I am innocent. I did not commit any corruption," Jahangir came up with the comments to the media at ACC Headquarters in Dhaka.

Jahangir said, "ACC is being used to harass me without any reason. I was elected mayor of Gazipur city with a huge margin in 2018 election. A suspension order was issued to me illegally from Dhaka three years later. I did not receive any benefits, including honorarium, from the government during these three years."

He further said, "The government had allocated me only Tk 600 to Tk 700 crore for two projects.

 However, various departments, including ACC and the Ministry of Local Government, have brought factious accusation of misappropriating Tk 7,000 crore against me."

Jahangir said, "Election campaign is going on in Gazipur city. My mother is a mayoral candidate and I am the chief campaign coordinator."

He questioned why ACC summoned him during this crucial time when two days are remaining for the election campaign.

He said, "The GCC election will be held on May 25. Election campaign is going on. My mother, Zayeda Khatun, is an independent mayoral candidate in the upcoming GCC polls. Today (Sunday) and tomorrow (Monday) are the last days of the election campaign. During the election campaign, the ACC forced me to come to the ACC head office. A group is using ACC to harass me."


