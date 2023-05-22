AL's Azmat announces 28-point manifesto







He announced the manifesto in the conference room of the city's engineering building at 11:00am.



If elected, Azmat Ullah said that he wants to make the city a model of development by ensuring transparency eliminating irregularities and corruption from the city corporation.

He hoped that he will be able to fulfill all his promises to the city residents by using his own life experiences.



According to the manifesto, if the mayoral candidate is elected, he wants to ensure the quality of service by strengthening and developing infrastructure including roads, drains, culverts, bridges through fair planning. For this reason, he said to adopt a three-tiered plan of one, two and five years.



He said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's journey to build a digital and smart Bangladesh has started, in keeping with the goal of establishing a modern city and good governance.



Referring to traffic congestion as the major problem of the city, Azmat Ullah Khan said, "The number of vehicles in the city is much more than the road facilities. Most of the multi-storied buildings are unplanned and have no parking of their own. As a result, traffic jams created on the main road due to parking of vehicles on the road."



Highlighting the loss of working hours due to the obstruction of human movement, he said, "In order to solve this complex problem of the city, the traffic department, vehicle owners and road users including BRTA will sit together and make initiatives to formulate and implement specific policies."

Apart from this, he will also take initiative to facilitate the traveling by contacting the Ministry of Railways.



AL candidate also said that arrangements will be made to construct foot over bridges at pedestrian crossings, flyovers in railway gate areas and modern car parking lots to alleviate traffic congestion in the main city.



Considering the importance of road development and naming of roads after valiant freedom fighters and dignitaries, there are also plans to form strong monitoring teams to monitor the quality of construction work.



Azmat Ullah Khan said, "Being able to provide services to the large population of the city is the real merit. If I get a chance, my actual commitment is to dedicate all my talent and experience to the serve people of the city."



The mayoral candidate also said that he will not increase the holding tax for citizens. He said, "Without increasing the holding tax rate, it will be finalized through the review board at a tolerable level."



