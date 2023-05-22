Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 May, 2023, 11:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Biman plans to carry passengers to US West Coast on other carriers via Japan

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent


Biman Bangladesh Airlines is planning to carry its passengers up to the west coast of the United States with the help of other carriers via Japan through code sharing, as the national flag carrier is set to resume its Dhaka-Narita route from September 1.

 "We are exploring with other airlines interlinking or code sharing so that we can offer our passengers different routes beyond Japan like a 360 degree airline," Biman's Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim told reporters at a briefing at its headquarters at Balaka Bhaban in the capital on Sunday.
He said Biman is exploring different routes to the USA and Australia through code sharing to make the airlines more competitive in the market.

Code sharing is a marketing arrangement in which an airline places its designator code on a flight operated by another airline, and sells tickets for that flight. Airlines throughout the world continue to form code-share arrangements to strengthen or expand their market presence and competitive ability.

The Biman's chief said the national flag carrier is set to start three weekly flights from Dhaka to Narita, Japan from September 1.

 An air traffic agreement has been formed between Bangladesh and Japan in this regard, where Tokyo allowed Biman Bangladesh Airlines to enjoy a fifth freedom facility in operating flights in that country.

 The fifth freedom allows an airline the right to carry passengers from one's own country to a second country, and from that country onward to a third country and so on.

 The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has been engaged with the US's Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) for a long time to upgrade Bangladesh's status to "category 1" so that the local carriers, including Biman Bangladesh airlines, can operate flights to different destinations in the US.

Responding to a question regarding procuring aircraft from Airbus, Biman's MD said, the offer from Airbus proved that his airline has the potential to expand its international routes and run with commercial viability.

 He said they are currently analyzing the capacity of Biman to have a mixed fleet as currently the flag carrier fleet is largely dominated by the aircraft of US-based airplane manufacturer Boeing, the archrival of European Airbus.

 Currently, out of 21 aircraft, Biman has 16 Boeing planes - four 777-300 ER, four 787-8, two Boeing 787-9, six 737-800 and five Dash-8 Q400 turboprops from Canadian Bombardiers.

 "We will take only those steps which are beneficial for Biman Bangladesh airlines," he said, adding that they have also received new offers from Boeing to procure aircraft.

The CEO said they have made all out preparations to ensure smooth Hajj flight operations this year, which started in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The first Hajj flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines left Dhaka for Saudi Arabia with 415 pilgrims Sunday morning.

The national flag carrier's aircraft took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 3:20am.   Besides, four more flights on Biman Bangladesh Airlines are leaving Dhaka for Jeddah with Hajj pilgrims at different times on Monday.

This year, a total of 122,221 pilgrims from Bangladesh are going to perform Hajj.  Of them, 61,111 will fly by Biman Bangladesh Airlines and the rest either by Saudia or Flynas.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
25 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
Interruption in EGIMNS project: Probe body finds 7 allegations true
Zelensky promises not to use F-16s to move into Russia's territory - Biden
UN chief says it's time to reform Security Council
ACC being used to harass me, Jahangir alleges
AL's Azmat announces 28-point manifesto
Protest against tree felling: Police foil bid to lay siege to Nagar Bhaban
Biman plans to carry passengers to US West Coast on other carriers via Japan


Latest News
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Guitar smashed by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
DU Chhatra League protests
Dominant Lyon retain French women's title
Gas supply from another floating LNG terminal resumes after 9 days
AL to hold protest rally across country Monday
315 extremists from 7 districts surrender in Sirajganj
OECD and ADB delegation meets with BGMEA president
Most Read News
Another RUET student found dead at dormitory
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Niko graft: HC bench for holding hearing on Khaleda's plea fixed
Mobile phone tower's radiation below tolerable levels: BTRC Experts
First hajj flight with 415 pilgrims leaves Dhaka
US wants to advance 'deep ties' with Bangladesh
Sylhet's rail link with Dhaka, Ctg halted again
Three tourist dead in Switzerland plane crash
Police bars protesters at Bangabazar intersection
Biman plans to reach US west coast via Japan through code sharing
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft