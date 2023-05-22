AL to hold countrywide protest rallies today







AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua confirmed it through a press release on Sunday evening.



The press release said that in protest of the threat to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by Rajshahi district BNP convener Abu Sayeed Chand in a public meeting, Awami League and its allied and likeminded organizations will hold a protest march and rally in all districts, upazilas and cities of the country on Monday. Organizational guidelines were provided for the implementation of the programme.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader asked all level leaders and activists of the party and its associate and likeminded organs to hold the protest march and rally properly, said the press release.



The ruling Awami League (AL) will hold protest rallies across the country today (Monday) alleging that BNP Rajshahi district Convener Abu Syeed Chand threatened to kill Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a public meeting.AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua confirmed it through a press release on Sunday evening.The press release said that in protest of the threat to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by Rajshahi district BNP convener Abu Sayeed Chand in a public meeting, Awami League and its allied and likeminded organizations will hold a protest march and rally in all districts, upazilas and cities of the country on Monday. Organizational guidelines were provided for the implementation of the programme.AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader asked all level leaders and activists of the party and its associate and likeminded organs to hold the protest march and rally properly, said the press release.