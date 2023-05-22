Video
Commerce asks Agri Ministry to permit onion imports soon

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Business Correspondent

The Commerce Ministry has requested the Ministry of Agriculture to issue permission for the import of onion in view of the abnormal price increase across the country for the past few days.

A letter signed by Shamima Akhtar, Joint Controller of the Commerce Ministry, was sent to the Ministry of Agriculture on Sunday.

The price of onion is increasing in the retail market and almost crossed Tk 80 per kg.
 
According to the TCB, price of onion per kg was Tk 30, one month ago, which was sold at Tk 50  last week and is currently being sold at the rate of Tk 70 to Tk 80. Initiatives need to be taken to stabilize the market situation by increasing the supply of onion.

In this situation, in order to stabilize the onion market, it is requested to consider the matter of allowing the import of onion on an urgent basis.

Meanwhile, the price of onion in the market is unusually high. To control this situation, whether onion will be imported from abroad, it will be decided in the next two days, said Agriculture Minister Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque.

He said this while talking to reporters in his office at the Secretariat on Sunday.

The Minister said everything has a consistency, but in the last one week, onion prices could not keep that consistency. Generally, the market depends on supply and demand. Last year, despite having enough onion, many onion rotted in the warehouse due to some hoarders.

The Agriculture Minister said 60 per cent of our total land is cultivated. Again there are multiple crops on the same land. About 20 to 24 lakh new people are added to the total population of our country every year. Although we are self-sufficient in food grains, due to the increasing population every year, the prices of daily commodities in the market are slightly higher.

The Minister said the price of onion is Tk 25 to Tk 30 which is not acceptable in any way. We are monitoring the matter. We have sent our officers to the field. They have observed that even if the farmers have onion in their houses, many of them are keeping them in stock in the hope that the price will increase. The price is increasing.

He said onions are a perishable crop. It's hard to keep it fresh for long. There is no such problem with rice or mustard. But onion cannot be preserved, it dries up quickly. When dried, the weight is reduced, and the price is greatly reduced.


