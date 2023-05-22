Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 May, 2023, 11:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Sundarban, Interaco sign contract  to ship compressed gas from Bhola

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Special Correspondent

Sundarban Gas Company Ltd, a subsidiary of Petrobangla signed a contract with Intraco Refuelling Station Ltd on Sunday to ship gas from Bhola gas fields to industries in Dhaka and Gazipur from September.

Through signing the unsolicited deal, the government allowed the company for the next 10 years to do business at a price of Tk 47.60 for a unit of gas though the current rate of industrial gas is Tk 30 per unit. However, Intraco will receive Tk 30.50 for per unit of gas.

"Intraco will compress 5 million cubic feet (mmcf) of gas per day from Bhola's gas fields and transport it to the industries in Dhaka and Gazipur from September this year through cascade cylinders in trucks. Gradually, they will increase the compressed volume to 25mmcf per day," according to the contract paper, however, it did not fix any specific date for the initial stage.

GM Salahuddin, Company Secretary of Sundarban Gas Company Ltd and official of Intraco have signed the contract on behalf of their respective organizations at Hotel Intercontinental. Prime Minister's Energy Adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and senior official of the energy division witnessed the signing ceremony.

Prime Minister's Energy Adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury last year has floated the idea of fetching 80mmcfd of gas in compressed form from the Bhola gas field.

Later, Intraco Refuelling Station Ltd was picked up for the project under the special act for the power and energy sector - Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provisions) Act 2010.

According to the Petrobangla, the three Bhola gas fields have around 200mmcf production capacity, while the production hovers between 80mmcf to 85mmcf but the Petrobangla did not take any initiative to bring the gas into the national grid through installing a pipeline for last two decades.

Around 120mmcf surplus capacity remains unused in the nine wells of the Shahbazpur, Bhola and Ilisha gas fields, Petrobangla official said.

As per contract, Intraco will install the conversion plant, operate the plant, carry the gas from Bhola to its consumers and at the same time it will select consumers from the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd's distribution areas in Dhaka and Gazipur (industrial zone) for gas supply and collect bills.

A source at Titas Gas said there are 18 industrial consumers in Gazipur and Bhaluka with 10mmcf gas deficit per day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
25 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
Interruption in EGIMNS project: Probe body finds 7 allegations true
Zelensky promises not to use F-16s to move into Russia's territory - Biden
UN chief says it's time to reform Security Council
ACC being used to harass me, Jahangir alleges
AL's Azmat announces 28-point manifesto
Protest against tree felling: Police foil bid to lay siege to Nagar Bhaban
Biman plans to carry passengers to US West Coast on other carriers via Japan


Latest News
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Guitar smashed by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
DU Chhatra League protests
Dominant Lyon retain French women's title
Gas supply from another floating LNG terminal resumes after 9 days
AL to hold protest rally across country Monday
315 extremists from 7 districts surrender in Sirajganj
OECD and ADB delegation meets with BGMEA president
Most Read News
Another RUET student found dead at dormitory
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Niko graft: HC bench for holding hearing on Khaleda's plea fixed
Mobile phone tower's radiation below tolerable levels: BTRC Experts
First hajj flight with 415 pilgrims leaves Dhaka
US wants to advance 'deep ties' with Bangladesh
Sylhet's rail link with Dhaka, Ctg halted again
Three tourist dead in Switzerland plane crash
Police bars protesters at Bangabazar intersection
Biman plans to reach US west coast via Japan through code sharing
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft