Sundarban, Interaco sign contract  to ship compressed gas from Bhola







Through signing the unsolicited deal, the government allowed the company for the next 10 years to do business at a price of Tk 47.60 for a unit of gas though the current rate of industrial gas is Tk 30 per unit. However, Intraco will receive Tk 30.50 for per unit of gas.



"Intraco will compress 5 million cubic feet (mmcf) of gas per day from Bhola's gas fields and transport it to the industries in Dhaka and Gazipur from September this year through cascade cylinders in trucks. Gradually, they will increase the compressed volume to 25mmcf per day," according to the contract paper, however, it did not fix any specific date for the initial stage.

GM Salahuddin, Company Secretary of Sundarban Gas Company Ltd and official of Intraco have signed the contract on behalf of their respective organizations at Hotel Intercontinental. Prime Minister's Energy Adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and senior official of the energy division witnessed the signing ceremony.



Prime Minister's Energy Adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury last year has floated the idea of fetching 80mmcfd of gas in compressed form from the Bhola gas field.



Later, Intraco Refuelling Station Ltd was picked up for the project under the special act for the power and energy sector - Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provisions) Act 2010.



According to the Petrobangla, the three Bhola gas fields have around 200mmcf production capacity, while the production hovers between 80mmcf to 85mmcf but the Petrobangla did not take any initiative to bring the gas into the national grid through installing a pipeline for last two decades.



Around 120mmcf surplus capacity remains unused in the nine wells of the Shahbazpur, Bhola and Ilisha gas fields, Petrobangla official said.



As per contract, Intraco will install the conversion plant, operate the plant, carry the gas from Bhola to its consumers and at the same time it will select consumers from the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd's distribution areas in Dhaka and Gazipur (industrial zone) for gas supply and collect bills.



A source at Titas Gas said there are 18 industrial consumers in Gazipur and Bhaluka with 10mmcf gas deficit per day.



