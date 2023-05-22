

PM leaves for Doha today



The Prime Minister will attend the Forum titled "3rd Qatar Economic Forum: A New Global Growth Story" on May 24, and the PM will join the forum, hold a meeting with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (at Amiri Diwan) and visit Awsaj Academy (a specialised school).



The Qatar Economic Forum is the Middle East's leading voice dedicated to global business and investment. The main objective of this forum is to find a solution by increasing mutual cooperation among the international community to deal with the multi-faceted challenges and crises going on globally and the adverse economic consequences arising from them.

On May 23, Sheikh Hasina will join the opening session of the 3rd Qatar Economic Forum, address the students of Qatar University in Doha, and hold meetings separately with Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi and Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Khalid A. Al-Falih, according to the Foreign Ministry.



A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airline, carrying the premier and her entourage, will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3:00pm.



The flight is scheduled to land at Hamad International Airport at 6:00pm local time (9:00pm Bangladesh Time).



Sheikh Hasina is expected to arrive home on May 25 morning.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for Doha today (Monday) on a three-day official visit at the invitation of Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al to attend the Qatar Economic Forum 2023 to be held on May 23-25.The Prime Minister will attend the Forum titled "3rd Qatar Economic Forum: A New Global Growth Story" on May 24, and the PM will join the forum, hold a meeting with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (at Amiri Diwan) and visit Awsaj Academy (a specialised school).The Qatar Economic Forum is the Middle East's leading voice dedicated to global business and investment. The main objective of this forum is to find a solution by increasing mutual cooperation among the international community to deal with the multi-faceted challenges and crises going on globally and the adverse economic consequences arising from them.On May 23, Sheikh Hasina will join the opening session of the 3rd Qatar Economic Forum, address the students of Qatar University in Doha, and hold meetings separately with Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi and Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Khalid A. Al-Falih, according to the Foreign Ministry.A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airline, carrying the premier and her entourage, will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3:00pm.The flight is scheduled to land at Hamad International Airport at 6:00pm local time (9:00pm Bangladesh Time).Sheikh Hasina is expected to arrive home on May 25 morning.